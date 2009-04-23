Falling off a cliff -Ceredigion coastal path

I have been following with interest the continuing saga of the proposed Ceredigion Coastal Path and the extremely costly legal fight put up by Mr Lyn Jenkins of Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park against the joint might of Ceredigion County Council and the Wales Assembly Government – a sort of modern day David versus Goliath.

In the High Court case of Jenkins versus WAG, the Judge Justice Curran said that no coastal path’s outside edge should be closer than two metres to the cliff edge for essential safety purposes. There are numerous locations where the costal path of West Wales is closer than that to the edge of a cliff (including the newly dedicated path on Mr Jenkins’ farm).

This has opened a whole can of worms. It is of serious concern for the safety of path walkers. It is of very serious concern to the residents of West Wales who as Council Taxpayers may have to pay compensation to those killed and injured in falls from such dangerous paths when the claims for damages and compensation come into their Council. More importantly it is an outright moral disgrace how Ceredigion Council (and now WAG) have relentlessly sought to pursue, harass and destroy Mr Jenkins’ livelihood to create a new path that is breaching serious safety issues.

I’m told that none of the Ceredigion Councillors ever visited the proposed path site nor have they been since. If there are now deaths, then they will have blood on their hands and should be individually surcharged by the families who seek compensation.

It is also of note that elsewhere in the UK, that Coastal Paths are diverted around sensitive business areas like Port Meirion; Tintagel Castle; Penclacwydd and National Trust grounds and Ministry of Defence areas. Many of these diversions are purely to safe guard existing Tourist ventures. Cardigan Island Farm Park brings in a lot of revenue to Cardigan. Many of its thousands of visitors also visit the town and spend money there. We do on our visits from Swansea. We buy food drink and petrol and sometimes gifts in your town when we visit, which is often as we keep a Caravan in West Wales.

Can Cardigan afford to destroy Mr Jenkins’ business spin offs or is it some jealous hate campaign your Councillors are running to destroy one successful local businessman who has dared to criticise them?

Ioan M. Richard, Craigcefnparc, Swansea.