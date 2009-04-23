Falling off a cliff -Ceredigion coastal path

I have been following with interest the continuing saga of the proposed Ceredigion Coastal Path and the extremely costly legal fight put up by Mr Lyn Jenkins of Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park against the joint might of Ceredigion County Council and the Wales Assembly Government – a sort of modern day David versus Goliath.
In the High Court case of Jenkins versus WAG, the Judge Justice Curran said that no coastal path’s outside edge should be closer than two metres to the cliff edge for essential safety purposes. There are numerous locations where the costal path of West Wales is closer than that to the edge of a cliff (including the newly dedicated path on Mr Jenkins’ farm).
This has opened a whole can of worms. It is of serious concern for the safety of path walkers. It is of very serious concern to the residents of West Wales who as Council Taxpayers may have to pay compensation to those killed and injured in falls from such dangerous paths when the claims for damages and compensation come into their Council. More importantly it is an outright moral disgrace how Ceredigion Council (and now WAG) have relentlessly sought to pursue, harass and destroy Mr Jenkins’ livelihood to create a new path that is breaching serious safety issues.
I’m told that none of the Ceredigion Councillors ever visited the proposed path site nor have they been since. If there are now deaths, then they will have blood on their hands and should be individually surcharged by the families who seek compensation.
It is also of note that elsewhere in the UK, that Coastal Paths are diverted around sensitive business areas like Port Meirion; Tintagel Castle; Penclacwydd and National Trust grounds and Ministry of Defence areas. Many of these diversions are purely to safe guard existing Tourist ventures. Cardigan Island Farm Park brings in a lot of revenue to Cardigan. Many of its thousands of visitors also visit the town and spend money there. We do on our visits from Swansea. We buy food drink and petrol and sometimes gifts in your town when we visit, which is often as we keep a Caravan in West Wales.
Can Cardigan afford to destroy Mr Jenkins’ business spin offs or is it some jealous hate campaign your Councillors are running to destroy one successful local businessman who has dared to criticise them?
Ioan M. Richard, Craigcefnparc, Swansea.
I used to know Lyn. Good bloke. I wish him well.
Mr Jenkins’ arguments – as repeated above – are almost all invalid.
I’ll just take the likelihood of death as an example. Look at the public footpaths all over the Cambrian mountains. They run much closer to even greater drops than these cliffs. Is he really suggesting that these paths should be closed. (“Children WILL DIE”, he might say.)
How much is paid out in compensation claims from councils throughout Wales to walkers who injured themselves on paths last year? Is this really going to rise significantly with this one path?
The land should be for everyone to enjoy, not just the selfish.
I visited Cardigan Island Farm Park three years ago and signed the petition against the coastal path going through Mr Jenkins land. It was very clear that such free access couldn’t help but jeopardise the future of a much loved family business. I’m sad to read that the footpath has gone ahead.
I visited Cardigan Island Farm Park five years ago. I now live in the area. The arguments put forward by Mr Jenkins are deeply flawed.
The first most important point is that I cannot see he will lose a penny of income, and if only he were to give them a warm welcome he could benefit from even more trade by persuading people off the path into his tearoom. It is obvious that the (as the surveys tell us) lone walkers are highly unlikely ever to visit such a tourist attraction as Mr Jenkins’s farm and indeed when walking through will probably take it as just another section of a beautiful landscape. Those who come in through the front gates would never probably walk the path – they are a different kind of visitor. They come in their cars, stuffed with children and grannies.
The second point that has been raised is that there will be car congestion outside of the park causing a danger and inevitable death! This assumes that everyone walking the coastal path will start at Cardigan Island Farm Park? Think on, Mr Jenkins, that is wild assertion – walkers on the path are likely to be walking the Pembrokeshire path as well.
Having walked some of the Ceredigion path, it is obvious that safety measures have been taken. I would have thought that moving the path a few feet away from a cliff would present no problem.
Mr Jenkins does not own Cardigan Island, nor does he have exclusive profit-making rights over its beauty. The organisation that owns it has a mission statement, which declares that it is for the enjoyment of all.
This is a business opportunity for Mr Jenkins if only he would take his blinkers off. Common sense dictates that walkers cannot destroy his business – they were not part of his clientele in the first place but are extras!
It is unfortunate that people like Ioan Richard are prepared to write articles such as this when they are not in possession of the facts. The reality is that Ceredigion County Council have bent over backwards to route the path away from Mr Jenkins business. Indeed by avoiding the Farm Park as it does Mr Jenkins has lost a significant business opportunity because he has a cafe that could have benefitted from a significantly higher footfall.
I have every confidence that when the Council construct this path it will be to the same high standards as have been shown else ware on the Ceredigion Coast Path. If future safety issues arise it will be the landowners refusal to cooperate with the Council that will prevent action from being taken to remedy the situation and any blood will be on his hands.
This is not so much a case of David versus Goliath but rather the case of the fool on the hill and a truculent, machiavellian fool at that.
Angela Edwards and the others have a point, the kind of people visiting Cardigan Island, for the most part are not the kind of people who hike about on coastal paths to any great length. The people that visit that kind of attraction are looking for ‘family friendly’ and accessible attractions – they want the taste of ‘wild Wales’ whilst scoffing their tearoom Welsh cakes and without actually having to exert much energy. People also don’t visit Ceredigion and Cardigan just to visit his farm. He is a fair drive out of Cardigan and there is not much in that area to do, for the kind of ‘family friendly’ type visitors that would be drawn to that attraction – all the ‘family friendly’ stuff is the other site of the river at Poppit, which takes some considerable navigation and going back and forth. Conversely, by allowing the more hardcore-type walkers across his land, he opens his business up to new custom from the tired walkers looking for refreshments.
When I first moved to this area ten years ago, not knowing any better, I went to visit Cardigan Island via their farm; I hate to be blunt, but we turned straight back again and drove off. We got out of our car and out comes a woman looking for money, who told us we can’t go further unless we pay. I was not going to pay to walk on land and enjoy the views, when I could enjoy it for free a little further north, or from Poppit.
I have to say, whilst I can sympathise with the owner of this land and the threat he must feel (rightly or wrongly), this is no “David versus Goliath”. Using a similar sensationalistic writing style, I’m inclined to say this is more of ‘greedy businessman determined to stake claim on tourist attractions he doesn’t own and toll people who want to view it’. I do feel for him and the fact that he feels he will loose out. But, lets be honest about this and remove unnecessary emotives such as ‘blood on their hands’, ‘what a nice bloke’ and my ‘greedy businessman’….
Facts are this is not about safety concerns and him being ‘picked on’, the truth is he wants to stop people freely walking on land he owns, so he can maintain his monopoly on the main reason people go there, that being Cardigan Island – which he does not own. The way they advertise themselves suggests to those that don’t know the area, that the only way you can enjoy Cardigan Island, its seals, and other wildlife, is through them; and thus the fee they charge. He wants special treatment, when all other land owners open up their land. He must also be aware that the improvements being made to the Ceredigion Coastal Path, and promotion that will ensue from that will bring in more visitors – more visitors he can ‘forcibly’ charge to view Cardigan Island.
The Council don’t want visitors to be forced to pay to view the gem that is Cardigan Island close up, and I’m inclined to agree with them. Opening this up for people will encourage more visitors and will do far more good for local businesses than allowing him to maintain his personal monopoly on something he doesn’t own – this island is there for the general public to enjoy freely. He has been very fortunate to be ‘allowed’ to get away with it for this long.
Alt Y Coed on the other side of the estuary at the start of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path lead a good example. They use their position on the Coastal Path as a PR opportunity and share their land and business openly to walkers who have to go through their farm. This ultimately brings them business – and they certainly have considerably less in terms of facilities to offer!
In terms of danger and safety, your argument is flawed. It’s still a coastal/cliff environment whether he owns the monopoly on it or not – the arguable ‘danger’ is still their to visitors – he just won’t make easy profit from them if he is forced to open it up.
Rather frankly, I’m getting tired of the entitlement complexes a great deal of large landowners seem to suffer from, particularly in this part of Wales. This isn’t the 1800’s!
If we are to believe that the cliffs around Cardigan Island Farm are too dangerous to allow a cliff path to be routed through there, I wonder how Mr Jenkins manages the safety of visitors to Cardigan Island Farm now? Does he have a secure fence at least 2m away from the cliff edge and, as we must assume children may need to rely on this protection, at least 2m high? If so, his visitors must be disappointed with the view that they will have paid for.
Also, if he is so concerned about the revenue that would be lost to Cardigan by the impact on his visitor numbers, what is his opinion about the potential loss of income for Cardigan-based businesses caused by his attempts to block the coastal path, thereby preventing long distance path walkers from passing through Cardigan as they continue northwards from the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path?
I have just come across this web-site. Therefore I had not seen the postings regarding the PROPOSED footpath THROUGH Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park, Gwbert, Cardigan. If anyone wants to dispute that FACT , they should look at the 2 maps on http://www.cardiganisland.com/petition .
The PROPOSED footpath passes through Clyn-yr-ynys farm for a MILE and through Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park for HALF A MILE……..INSIDE THE FARM PARK.
Ceredigion County Council Planning Department gave us PLANNING PERMISSION ” CHANGE OF USE ” FROM “FARM LAND” TO “FARM PARK ” FOR 85 ACRES OF LAND FROM WITHIN 10 METRES OF THE WESTERN CLIFFS NEXT TO THE ISLAND TO NANT-Y- CROI FARM ON THE EASTERN BOUNDARY IN APRIL 2002. THEREFORE THE LAND IS INDISPUTABLY PART OF THE FARM PARK AS ACCEPTED BY THE HIGH COURT. Ceredigion County Council had earlier LIED IN PRINT BY STATING THAT THE PROPOSED PUBLIC FOOTPATH WAS IN “CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE FARM PARK”. That is a complete FALSEHOOD AND I HAVE THE PLANNING DOCUMENTS TO PROVE IT ! Therefore “T M Jones” if that is his real name [ most posters are cowards who publish under false names] , does not know what he is talking about !! DOES HE WANT TO ARGUE WITH A PLANNING PERMISSION DOCUMENT AND THE HIGH COURT? Ceredigion County Council have not “bent over backwards to avoid my business”. That is UNTRUE!
It was Ceredigion Council who went to the Welsh Office Inquiry in 1999 to defend their decision that there WAS NO PUBLIC FOOTPATH ON THE CLIFFS FROM DIRECTION OF THE CLIFF HOTEL TO THE ISLAND IN 1999 AFTER I HAD PROVIDED IRREFUTIBLE EVIDENCE. I have the original sign from 1909 which was CLEARLY displayed on an 8 ft post , from that date ,stating it was only a PERMISSIVE PATH and NOT A RIGHT OF WAY. I have the Printer’s original on paper sign , dated June 1909. That was transferred and printed onto aluminium and displayed on the permissive path from 1909.
I won at council level in 1997 after my opponents HAD LIED about not seeing the sign on the cliff in the 40 to 60 years that some of them had claimed to have walked there. 26 people put IDENTICAL ORCHESTRATED LIES on the forms they signed to back the man who claimed it was a Public Right of Way. He was a Dr Owen-Smith from Pentregat who had LIED and said that I had only put up my sign after 1990 , when it had been there since 1909. TEN OF THE 26 WHO BACKED HIM WERE WELL-KNOWN LOCAL FREEMASONS. I told Dr Owen-Smith on the phone he MUST HAVE BEEN A MASON , otherwise he could not have known the CARDIGAN MASONS WHO LIED ABOUT THE EXISTENCE OF MY SIGN. He said “It’s nothing to do with that!” and did not DENY BEING A MASON ………BUT WHY DID THE OTHER MASONS BACK HIM??? BECAUSE THEY WERE DISHONEST BRETHREN WHO HAD GIVEN AN OATH OF ALLEGIANCE TO EACH OTHER…….THAT’S WHY !! THEY WERE NOT INDEPENDENT WITNESSES !!
I got about 15 TOTALLY HONEST , INDEPENDENT NON-MASONS to sign saying they had GENUINELY seen the sign. No-One could avoid seeing it. It was on an 8 ft post on the permissive path and removed in 1994 after we had opened the farm park. I still have it in safe keeping.
ONE WITNESS HAS GIVEN ME A PHOTO OF THE SIGN IN SITU FROM THE EIGHTIES !!
I WON AT COUNCIL LEVEL BECAUSE I HAD IRREFUTIBLE PROOF !!
Dr Owen-Smith challenged the council decision , so the council defended it in the Welsh Office in 1999 AND MR ALUN MICHAEL , THE WELSH SECRETARY STATED THE COUNCIL WAS RIGHT IN BACKING MY STATEMENT !!
So why did the council come back in Xmas 2005 and try and put a public path on THE SAME ROUTE ? They kept it up for 2 MONTHS . THEN SUDDENLY CHANGED THE ROUTE TO THE TOP ROUTE HALF A MILE AWAY 3 DAYS BEFORE THE FULL COUNCIL MEETING TO VOTE FOR IT , HELD ON THE DAY I WAS FLYING ON HOLIDAY TO VENICE.
THE COUNCIL REMOVED ALL TRACE OF THE FARM PARK, GWBERT, FERWIG…….EVEN WALES FROM THE MAP ON WHICH THEY VOTED ON MARCH 1ST 2006 WITHOUT EVEN A SITE VISIT . THE GRID WAS REMOVED FROM THE O.S MAP TO FOOL EVERYONE !! IT COULD HAVE BEEN CANADA OR CAMPUCHEA WITHOUT A GRID AND PLACE-NAMES………..NO PROOF IT IS WALES!! I AM AN EX-ORDNANCE SURVEY CARTOGRAPHIC SURVEYOR WHO MADE OS MAPS IN THE PAST.
WHY DOCTOR AN O.S MAP???? THEN THEY DID NOT EVEN PUT THEIR BLANK MAP IN THE FILES FOR THE PUBLIC INQUIRY !
THEY HID IT FROM THE PLANNING INSPECTOR !!
WHY ????????? IT WAS CRUCIAL EVIDENCE AND THE FILES THEY HANDED IN WERE 2 IN NUMBER , EACH 4 INCHES THICK !! YET THEY HID THE MAP ON WHICH COUNCILLORS VOTED WITHOUT A SITE VISIT!!
I HAD TO GIVE THAT MAP TO THE PUBLIC INQUIRY ALONG WITH MY OWN MAP SHOWING THAT THE PATH WAS INSIDE THE FARM PARK !!
YET THE PLANNING INSPECTOR……….A KEEN WALKER…….IGNORED MY EVIDENCE !! HE VOTED WITH THE COUNCIL AFTER THEY HAD HIDDEN EVIDENCE FROM HIM !! A DISGRACE !!
CHECK OUT WHO THE FREEMASONS OF CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL ARE !! CHECK OUT THE OFFICERS AND COUNCILLORS AND WHO IS WORKING SLYLY TOGETHER HERE !! THEY BACK EACH OTHER UP BECAUSE THEY HAVE GIVEN OATHS TO PROTECT EACH OTHER !!
More later ! See http://www.cardiganisland.com/petition
This has all been superseded by the 2009 Marine and Coastal Access Act.
We’ll see what the Appeal Court decides, Mr Jenkins. No doubt they’ll be liars too when they find against you, which they assuredly will.
A word of advice: typing in upper case does not assist your argument.
I can remember walking this path to the island quite often with my parents back in the eighties.And also remembering my farther stating just some years ago that it was not a public right of way but a permissive one
The path as i remember was never very safe,but i suppose thats what they’ve been like for centuries constantly moving with cliff erosion.I remember a sign with all the usuall at your own risk notice,but my memory fails with anything else (i was only 10).. On returning 15 years ago walking down the side of the cliff hotel past the golf course i was deeply saddened to come across a concentration camp sort of fence with a turnstile wanting me to pay to access an area of such natural beauty…to put it short i was gutted turned on my heels and thought it a bit unfair…Is this still there????? It is a shame however that i cannot take my children along this path without toll……i suppose business is business..
Mr Phillips, the concentration camp style fence is still there. In fact only yesterday some visitors from Bolton tried to walk from Aberporth to Cardigan and were forced to walk a further three or four miles because of it. This is a very bad advertisement for a county that relies so heavily on tourism. As I say prior to this message, the coastal path is a business opportunity not a loss, and Mr Jenkins is damaging the tourism industry and wearing blinkers. How nice it would be if walkers could be told that on their way to the Poppit Sands hostel there is a watering hole where they will be assured of a friendly welcome, a pot of tea and a slice of cake!
Some of the LIES being published by my detractors are unbelievable. These are FACTS:-
[1] The proposed coastal path leaves the council road at Garn Hebogydd where the centuries old bridleway crossed from the Gwbert/Ferwig road , across what LATER became Cardigan Golf Course , to Cardigan. That bridleway was in existence for CENTURIES before the estuary-side road known as Coronation Drive was ever built around 1900. The county council allowed the entance to that bridleway to be BLOCKED with thick undergrowth for over 40 years, to favour the golf club……and BREAK THE LAW BY BLOCKING A RIGHT OF WAY !
Now , they have made a Diversion Order to divert that Right of Way down the side of the hedge, instead of crossing the course, citing DANGER of flying golf balls as a reason. Now, the council is CURRENTLY trying to downgrade the bridleway to foot path to HELP THE GOLF CLUB…..BECAUSE [a] Some council officers play golf [b] some council officers are Freemasons as are leading golf club officials and members.
How DISHONEST is this? The county council is bending over backwards to HELP the golf club , by first removing a bridleway from the course and taking it around the hedge ….and then downgrading to mere footpath…..and that was THE OLD ROAD FROM GWBERT TO CARDIGAN !!!!!!
Meanwhile, dead opposite the junction of that bridleway with the Ferwig Gwbert road, they want to CREATE a NEW public highway through our farm for a mile and through our farm park tourist attraction for HALF A MILE. Therefore, both businesses will be ruined as THOUSANDS use the SHORT CUT TO GET INTO THE FARM PARK FREE OF CHARGE. Some of the people on here have NO CLUE what they are talking about.
However, a Health and Safety report from WENLOCK HEALTH AND SAFETY of Shropshire lists 17 HAZARDS on this route. See it on http://www.cardiganisland.com/petition.
Then, a geological report by the Earth Science Partnership[ ESP] of Cardiff states that the Ordovician MUDSTONE of the route has a RISK RATING of 25, whilst a RISK RATING of 10 would REQUIRE URGENT ACTION !! The highly reputable Earth Science Partnership have done geological surveys for both the Ceredigion Council and the Welsh Assembly in the past. Look at my 3 YOU TUBE FILMS on http://www.cardiganisland.com/petition . I am shown KNOCKING THE CLIFF FACE OFF WITH A PLANK OF WOOD…….IT IS THAT FRIABLE !!
Furthermore, that LINE OF PATH CANNOT BE MOVED WITHOUT A NEW CREATION ORDER, BECAUSE A RIGHT OF WAY IS AS FIXED AS A PROPERTY BOUNDARY.
THERE IS NO ROOM FOR THE PATH THAT IS ON THE MAP TO FIT ON THE GROUND ! IT NEEDS A 2 METRE WIDE PATH BY STATUTE , UNDER SECTION 26 , WITH 2 METRES OUTSIDE AS A SAFETY MARGIN ACCORDING TO [a] THE COUNCIL’S OWN SAFETY STATEMENT ; [b] PLANNING INSPECTOR BLACKLEY ; [c] JUDGE CURRAN IN THE HIGH COURT ; [d] LORD JUSTICE CARNWATH IN THE ROYAL COURTS OF JUSTICE.
They ALL say that the CEREDIGION COAST PATH MUST BE CLOSED IF IT IS WITHIN 2 METRES OF THE CLIFF EDGE !!
That 4 metres for PATH PLUS SAFETY MARGIN DOES NOT EXIST ON THE GROUND ON OUR CLIFFS BETWEEN J and H for 300 METRES……….AND THAT LINE CANNOT BE MOVED……PLUS IT IS CRUMBLING AND INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS !!
The FOOL THAT SAID THAT THE EXISTING PATH ON MY LAND IS DANGEROUS DOES NOT KNOW A THING!! THAT IS A TOTALLY DIFFERENT ROUTE…….AND EVERY FENCE POST THERE IS IN SOLID ROCK !I MADE SURE OF THAT !!
BESIDES ONE WALKS INSIDE MY FENCE THERE , FROM THE CLIFF HOTEL TO BEYOND THE ISLAND.
THE DISPUTED ROUTE WILL HAVE PEOPLE WALKING OUTSIDE A CLIFF TOP FENCE HALF A MILE FURTHER EAST TOWARDS MWNT………..WHICH IS STILL “FARM PARK” BECAUSE WE HAD CHANGE OF USE FROM FARM LAND TO FARM PARK IN 2002 ! THERE IS NO ACTUAL ROOM OUTSIDE THE CLIFF TOP HEDGE WHERE THE CHOSEN LINE OF THE PATH IS CLEARLY DEPICTED ON THE MAP !
THAT LINE IS FIXED !! OTHERWISE WHY DID THE INSPECTOR NEED MODIFICATION ORDERS IN 2007 TO MOVE THAT PATH INLAND TO SAFETY BETWEEN L AND K AND F AND C …….EITHER SIDE OF THE DANGER AREA , J TO H ?
HE EVEN NEEDED A MODIFICATION ORDER TO DIVERT THE PATH 12 FEET OUT AND 20 FEET DISTANCE AROUND A BLACKTHORN BUSH NEAR POINT N !!
SO NO-ONE CAN DIVERT THE ROUTE OF THE PATH NOW WITHOUT A NEW CREATION ORDER BEING MADE …….MAKING THE CURRENT ONE DEFUNCT BECAUSE IT CANNOT BE APPLIED ON THE GROUND!!
THE CLIFFS ARE COLLAPSING BETWEEN J AND H !! THERE WILL BE MULTIPLE DEATHS BETWEEN J and H SINCE IT IS SOFT, FRIABLE MUDSTONE.
DRILLING IT TO 3 or 4 FEE….ever 10 FEET…. AND SLAMMING IN ROUND FENCING POSTS WITH A POST KNOCKER ON A TRACTOR WILL SEE A CATASTROPHIC FALL OF 30 METRES LENGTH OF CLIFF 2 METRES WIDTH !!
I REFUSE TO ALLOW CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL AND WAG TO SLAUGHTER INNOCENT CHILDREN ON MY LAND……EVEN IF THE IGNORANT NUTTERS ATTACKING ME ON HERE WANT TO MURDER THOSE KIDS !
LOOK AT THE YOU TUBE FILM PART 3 !!
LOOK AT THE DUST RAISED AS I SIMPLY CHIP THE CLIFF FACE OFF WITH A PLANK OF WOOD !!
ARE YOU LOT INSANE ???? DON’T YOU CARE WHO YOU KILL ???
My arguments are not “flawed” as some suggest. They are not even logical.
The public path route ENTERS an entry fee charging tourist attraction , “Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park “, Gwbert , for HALF A MILE , so why on Earth would visitors then pay entry to the farm park? Who would PAY to enter Oakwood or Glastonbury if a FREE public path crossed the middle of them?
To compare our farm park to Allt y Goed Farm at Cippin on the Pembrokeshire side of the Teifi Estuary is complete rubbish. They are not equal cases. Allt y Goed is not a fee-charging tourist attraction !
HOWEVER , there is one comparison. The much-vaunted Pembrokeshire Coast Path passes through the farm yard at Allt y Goed……DIRECTLY OPPOSITE our farm park, on the south western side of the Teifi Estuary in Pembrokeshire.
WHY does that path go along a ROAD through Allt y Goed farmyard and NOT ALONG THE COAST ?????
Allt y Goed farmyard is about 300 feet above sea level and about 350 yards inland of the cliff edge. In fact, the coast path even veers about 550 yards inland a little to the south of Allt y Goed, following a council road all the way up from Poppit Sands. Then the Pembs Coast path also follows the inland road from the Webley Hotel to the Moorings at St Dogmaels, as well , not along the coast……where the coast is low-lying.
On the Ceredigion side of the estuary, the coast path does NOT follow the estuary edge from Cardigan to Nant y Ferwig at Old Castle Farm, Rhos Fach and Bryn y Mor. It follows the road , well inland, from Bron y Dre estate , nowhere near the waters’ edge.
Then it follows the Gwbert B4548 road [ Coronation Drive] along the estuary from Nant y Ferwig to the Teifi Boating Club at Patch. Then it stays on the road at the Boating Club, avoiding the shoreline at Patch Caravan Park and the next two fields into Gwbert. It does not “hug ” the coast.
So , all around the Teifi Estuary , on both sides …Pembs and Ceredigion…..this “continuous coast path ” does NOT follow the waters’ edge of the SEA, RIVER OR ESTUARY !!!
So people writing here need to get their FACTS right . We are being VICTIMISED by the council.
Is the fact that the coast path avoids Patch Caravan Park anything to do with the fact that the owner is a Freemason ?
This is the High Court Judgment of Judge Patrick Curran in Jenkins versus Welsh Assembly Govt , February 2009……………” As to one particular safety consideration , several of the pinch points were little more than the MINIMUM required for safety under paragraph 3a of the draft Safety Statement….. [ published earlier by Ceredigion County Council]……. which provided that a path would be closed should a cliff advance to less than TWO METRES from the path edge “.
That is quite clear and categorical . He says the Ceredigion Coast Path will be CLOSED if it is within two metres of the cliff edge in a HIGH COURT JUDGMENT. So that is the LAW , which will be quoted as Case Law in future cases all around the coast of England and Wales.
Yet Ceredigion County Council are attempting to create a highly dangerous coastal path within LESS THAN A FOOT from the UNPROTECTED , CRUMBLING CLIFF EDGE over 150 feet vertical drop ,through Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park, where thousands of families with young children will walk every year…….in amongst large loose dogs, dogs on leads tripping up children and even farm park animals like cattle ,ponies and sheep ……..which have ALWAYS grazed the high unfenced cliffs of the eastern farm park, undisturbed by dogs or people.
Not only that ; the county council have already opened…..in 2008……coastal path sections within a foot or two of dangerous cliffs at Borth, New Quay , Aberarth, Llangrannog, Cwmtydu , Tresaith, Aberporth and Mwnt . All of those sections flout the council’s own Safety Statement and the HIGH COURT JUDGMENT of Judge Patrick Curran , re-iterated in the Royal Courts of Justice by Lord Justice Carnwath.
Therefore, why would the council’s insurers ,Zurich Municipal pay out on any Public Liability Insurance claims to the families of people who will in future suffer fatalities on this law-breaking public path?
There will be a claim of at least £5 million per fatality , and there are only 25000 tax-payers in Ceredigion ! One fatality is £200 per household !Zurich Municipal will not have to pay, because a High Court judgment has been ignored during the coast path creation. Even half a dozen deaths on this 63 mile long death-trap coast path could bankrupt Ceredigion County Council if Zurich Municipal refuse to pay out…….and they will NOT pay !!!!
It is only a matter of time before there is another fatality. There has already been one, on Craig yr Adar [ Birds Rock] south of New Quay in October 2008. Where was the 2 metre safety margin outside the coastal path there?
Ceredigion County Councillors need to pay urgent attention to the words of the High Court Judgment of Judge Patrick Curran, in Jenkins versus WAG , 2009. They are heading for disaster !!
I see that noe of my detractors above have answers for my LOGICAL, FACTUAL points ! The stupid things said by some of them are unbelievable.
If a High Court Judge rules that the Ceredigion Coast Path will be CLOSED if it is within 2 metres of the cliff edge, due to extreme danger , then why is it NOT closed at Graig Farm , Mwnt [ where the path is within 2 INCHES of 150 ft vertical drop ] and at Ynyslas near Borth? A SEASONED RAMBLER signed my petition against the path this week [ 9000 PEOPLE HAVE SIGNED NOW, OPPOSING THE PUBLIC PATH ON OUR LAND ! Most signed in the visitor centre books.] . The Rambler said that he had to CLING TO THE SHEEP FENCE ON THE INSIDE OF THE PATH WHEN HE WALKED YNYSLAS TO BORTH RECENTLY…..TO STOP HIMSELF FROM BEING BLOWN OVER THE CLIFFS !!
We have CHILDREN GALORE in our farm park ….and the public path route on our land is INSIDE THE FARM PARK FOR HALF A MILE !! Not only is that path on the edge of a winding cliff 150 ft high , the CLIFF IS FALLING TO BITS……..AND THE IRRESPONSIBLE NUTTERS ON HERE AND IN CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL WANT CHILDREN TO WALK ALONG THERE !!
CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCILLOR GETHIN JAMES CAME TO SEE THE ROUTE UNOFFICIALLY, YET HE WAS TOO AFRAID TO EVEN SET FOOT ON IT . HE STOOD INSIDE THE FIELD WHERE HE WOULD HAVE BEEN TRESPASSING IF THE PUBLIC PATH WAS OPEN!! HE SAID HE WOULD NEVER WALK HIS KIDS ON MY PATH…….YET HE IS THE ONE WANTING STRANGERS’ CHILDREN TO WALK THERE……WHEN THEY WILL NOT KNOW OF THE DANGERS !!!!
HE IS ON THE COUNCIL CABINET , HANDLING PUBLIC FOOTPATHS…..YET , HE IS TOO AFRAID HIMSELF , TO WALK THE FOOTPATH IN DANGEROUS PLACES !!
DISGUSTING !!
There is a letter in this week’s Cardigan and Tivyside Advertiser [ 21/9/10 ] by a Dr C Cooke, stating how DANGEROUS the Ceredigion Coast Path is between MWNT and ABERPORTH in the south of the county.
He says that the path is on the VERY EDGE OF THE CLIFFS in places and is riddled with deep badger holes. He had to give first aid to a walker who fell into a metre-deep badger hole.
Another letter the following day, Sept 22nd 2010 by a Mr Gareth Jones of Presteigne , Powys, in the Carmarthen Journal states that the coast path is VERY dangerous and too close to the cliffs at BORTH in the north of the county.
This coast path BREAKS THE LAW and FLOUTS the High Court JUDGMENT of Judge Patrick Curran which states that the path would be CLOSED if it was within 2 METRES OF THE CLIFF EDGE !
It is being CREATED ON THE VERY EDGE IN THE FIRST PLACE !!
Why has the HSE NOT TAKEN ACTION AGAINST THE COUNTY COUNCIL??
NO CDM REGULATIONS 2007 HAVE BEEN CARRIED OUT !!
NO F10 FORMS HAVE BEEN SENT TO MR TERRY ROSE , CHIEF OF THE HEALTH AND SAFETY EXECUTIVE IN CARDIFF , FOR THE WHOLE OF WALES AND THE WEST.
ASK HIM WHY HE HAS NOT INSISTED ON F10 FORMS BEING SENT TO HIM REGARDING THE CREATION OF THE CEREDIGION COAST PATH !! IT WAS HIS DUTY TO DEMAND THEM…….TO PROVE THAT THE COUNTY COUNCIL HAD APPLIED HEALTH AND SAFETY RULES TO THE COASTAL PATH !!
THE COUNCIL HAS BROKEN THE LAW AND THE HSE HAS ALLOWED THEM TO GET AWAY WITH IT………HENCE A KILLER PATH TOO CLOSE TO 150 FT CLIFFS IN SEVERAL PLACES !!
MUST CHILDREN DIE BEFORE ACTION IS TAKEN ??
WHEN ARE THE HSE GOING TO CRACK DOWN ON THEIR FRIENDS IN CEREDGION COUNTY COUNCIL ??
I suspect that the reason Mr Jenkins has not seen responses posted to his rants is because, unlike him, most of us are not obsessed with the topic.
Mr Jenkins continually cites health and safety as his prime concern. If this is so, why does he not offer to allow Ceredigion Council to route the footpath a few feet further away from the cliff edge where it passes through his land? As for multiple deaths, statistically, he is far more likely to cause multiple deaths by driving his car than the short section of (allegedly) unstable cliff on or adjacent to his land. Perhaps, as a public-spirited citizen, he would consider giving up driving?
I thought it would be interesting to check how many fatalities there had been in recent years for walkers on the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path. I understand that one or more climbers may have been hurt, but have not included these in this feedback as they were not hurt as a result of using the cliff path. Indeed, they were intentionally accessing the cliff OFF the cliff path.
Source, Pembrokeshire Coast National Parks Authority:
“No fatalities in the last 15 years.
“Two fatalities in the 90s. One was an elderly man who had a heart attack, suspected to be due to the exertion of walking the path. The other was a woman who fell into the lily ponds at Bosherton. She was also believed to have had a heart attack and was believed to be dead before she entered the water.
“Three fatalities in the 80s (details unknown).
“No fatalities since 1996.
“No child fatalities.”
The Pembrokeshire Coastal Path is 186 miles long and Ceredigion Coastal Path is 60 miles long. It is reasonable to assume that the number of incidents will be proportional, especially since the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority have been advising Ceredigion on safety and risk assessment for their path.
From the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA):
“We calculate that the 6.1 million coastal walkers who enjoy this activity in the UK, do so on a staggering 84 million occasions around the beautiful and diverse coastline of the UK.
“In 2007 coastal walking had 7 fatalities up significantly from 2 last year, 43 major injuries and 16 minor injuries in the UK SAR area. This equates to 1 fatality per million people participating in costal walking.”
The MCA figures cover a coastline extending over 10,000 miles. Again, as the Ceredigion Coastal Path is only 60 miles long, statistically, it is unlikely that there will be many fatalities. The short section around Cardigan Island Farm is unlike in the extreme to produce any fatalities.
This contrasts strongly with an average of more than one pedestrian fatality per year for each county in Wales on our public highways!
Economically, Mr Jenkins still misses the point. Far from damaging his business, it could well enhance it.
On 17th May, 2010, in the News section of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail web site, Morgan Parry, Countryside Council for Wales Chairman was quoted as saying:
“The Trail’s birthday comes hard on the heels of it winning a top UK award, being voted Britain’s best coastal path by the readers of Coast Magazine. It’s great to see how the Path has become more and more accessible and attractive to walkers through a lot of hard work over the last 40 years.
“The All Wales Coast Path, due to be opened in 2012, will build on the success and benefits experienced in Pembrokeshire, which is a very exciting prospect.”
The Coast Path is one of the key foundations of tourism in Pembrokeshire. Over half of visitors to Pembrokeshire who intend to walk do so on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail – people that make a significant contribution to the county’s economy. Local B&Bs, pubs and shops are among some of the businesses that benefit from Trail walkers.
If I were Mr Jenkins, I would be hot-footing it to the Ceredigion County Council with a planning application to erect a tea room in close proximity to the coast path. Mind you, considering that the Council is (allegedly) riddled with Freemasons who have closed ranks against him, perhaps he feels this would be a pointless exercise.
GIVE THAT MAN A MEDAL !!!
I wouldnt take the negative comments seriously, feels like some of the comments have a hidden agenda.
Maybe you should invite Angela Edwards, Paul Edwards, Maggie Edwards (are they same family ???)Myfanwy Williams and Foo Bear “to Walk the Walk” (footpath) instead of “Talk the Talk”
Second thoughts; nahhhhhh I wouldnt bother.
Wishing you the very best for the future.
As a regular walker on the cliff path, I am happy to walk-the-walk; well, I would be if someone would remove the Colditz-style fence that blocks it! I do hope that makes me authorised to talk-the-talk, too!
BTW, you may be interested to know that we are aiming to walk the whole of the cliff path, from Ynyslas to Cardigan as part of the Cardigan Walks Festival in 2011. Unfortunately, unless the issue of Cardigan Island Farm is resolved in the interim, this section of the coast will remain inaccessible to walkers.
Now, if the issue were to be resolved, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could stop off at Cardigan Island Farm for refreshments?
Mr Jenkins’s posts are fantastic – as ever with him, the sensation is of being ranted at and poked repeatedly in the chest. Spent three quarters of an hour on the phone with him once, during which he embarked on a long soliloquy about his tawdry, pretend farm and his outlandish devotion to discredited science journalists and their crackpot theories, not once pausing for a reply. What a horrible little man.
I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Jenkins earlier this year while visiting his attraction with some out of town friends. His farm is a collection of fields, some of which contain domestic animals which will approach you if offered food bought from the ticket office/shop. It was a beautiful day and we all had a wonderful time.
The highlight of our stroll around Mr Jenkins’ farm was arriving at the point of the coast closest to Cardigan Island.
We saw a couple of seals and had lunch in the sun on the grass.
I see Mr Jenkins’ point.
This location is stunning and must not be open to the non fee-paying public. It is worth every penny of the entrance fee to enjoy this beautiful part of the country; having the place full of wandering families and children would make the place look untidy and they would probably hurt themselves bumping into each other and tripping up on the grass (grass can be a bit uneven in places).
Mr. Jenkins must try to keep a tight grip on his occupation of this land if his business is to remain profitable – after all, he owns a piece of land with one of the best outlooks in the country.
If a compulsory purchase order succeeded in obtaining a 50M wide strip of land along the coastline it would complete the path up from Pembrokeshire where all sorts of people may come wandering along unfettered. Mr. Jenkins cannot let this happen for the sake of his business-like hold on this part of the countryside.
Some people say that his arguments are littered with spurious ‘facts’ in order to confuse the issue and to prolong the inevitable of this area being open to all.
In fact, Lyn is devoting every ounce of his energy fighting the dark forces of public opinion who think he is a self interested, greedy obsessive.
Go and see him for yourself – he really does talk at you in upper case.
I’m sure sanity will prevail.
Sorry about the ramble, Lyn.
The above post from Mr Evans states: “he owns a piece of land with one of the best outlooks in the country”.
If Mr Evans had read all of the previous posts he will have known that Mr Jenkins does not own Cardigan Island; it is owned by a trust whose mission statement says that it is for the enjoyment of all, not just those who pay Mr Jenkins.
I repeat that those walking the path offer a further business opportunity to Mr Jenkins; they are not the kind of tourist that will come through the gates with their families, as borne out by the tourism statistics which demonstrate that the majority of path walkers are lone walkers.
In case the opening message appeared misleading, below is the full text of the Court of Appeal’s judgment. The only point that found sympathy was if there were to be an increase in car parking at the farm park. Of course, this is on the premise that every walker would have chosen to start their walk at the farm park and arrive there by car – not very likely!
In the light of the comments in the judgment below the matter presumably was not taken to a higher court.
Neutral Citation Number: [2009] EWCA Civ 1281
Case No: C1/2009/1153
IN THE SUPREME COURT OF JUDICATURE
COURT OF APPEAL (CIVIL DIVISION)
ON APPEAL FROM THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
QUEEN’S BENCH DIVISION
ADMINISTRATIVE COURT
(HIS HONOUR JUDGE CURRAN)
Royal Courts of JusticeStrand, London, WC2A 2LL
3rd November 2009
B e f o r e :
LORD JUSTICE CARNWATH
____________________
JENKINS Applicant
– and –
WELSH ASSEMBLY GOVERNMENT Respondent
____________________
Mr Kevin Leigh and Mr Philip Williams (instructed by John Collins & Partners LLP) appeared on behalf of the Applicant.
THE RESPONDENT DID NOT APPEAR AND WAS NOT REPRESENTED.
____________________
HTML VERSION OF JUDGMENT
Lord Justice Carnwath:
1. This is a renewed application for permission to appeal against a judgment of HHJ Curran QC sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court. At issue is an order made by the County Council for the creation of a public footpath which is to be part of the Ceredigion Coastal Path. That is a project which has been underway for a number of years, and much of the path has been achieved by agreement. In this particular part it has come up against the strong opposition of Mr Jenkins, who owns and runs a successful attraction which he has built up which takes advantage of the coastal position and the impressive views contained from there, and he considers that the proposed footpath will be seriously damaging to his business, perhaps principally because it will enable people to see for free what is perhaps the unique attraction of his park, namely the view.
2. This court is not concerned with the merits, but purely with any point of law. The matter was considered by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Office, and he gave his decision in March 2007 following a three-day inquiry and he recommended confirmation. That decision was upheld by the judge. Permission to appeal was sought; Dyson LJ refused permission on the papers. It is renewed, and Mr Leigh has made his case very clearly and I am grateful to him.
3. There are three points, which can be summarised as the safety point, the business, point and the parking point. On safety, Mr Leigh submits that the Inspector effectively abrogated his responsibility to ensure that the path would be safe, and he did not give proper attention to the inevitable risks of a path which runs very close to the edge of the cliff where it will be affected by erosion. In effect he left those issues to be dealt with, if and when they arise, by the council. As I say, he called that an abrogation of responsibility.
4. I am afraid I see no point of law there. The Inspector dealt with the issue of safety; he was clearly aware of the potential problems, but he took account of the experience of the council who were aware of other parts of the path which were similar but had not given rise to problems. In my view, he was perfectly entitled to take that into account and I see no conceivable error of law in the way he dealt with those matters.
5. The next point is what I will call the business point. As I have said, this goes back to the point that the unique selling point of his coastal farm park was the views and the position, and this would be destroyed by the ability of people to get access for free. The Inspector noted that there was no independent evidence of any kind to support that view, and indeed that Mr Jenkins had been offered the opportunity by the council of having a market analysis at no cost but had turned that down. That clearly was something which influenced him in taking a view as to whether this was a major factor or not. He formed the view at paragraph 48 that:
“…It seems perverse to me that both Mrs Thomas and Mr Jenkins see the development of a major tourist attraction on their doorsteps as a threat rather than an opportunity.”
6. Again, I find it is impossible to see any point of law here. Mr Leigh says that the Inspector failed to grapple with this key point about the unique selling attraction of the position; but the Inspector clearly had it in mind but was not persuaded that it was as fundamental as Mr Jenkins clearly thinks. The Inspector also saw the other opportunities as an important factor. He was perfectly entitled in my view to take account of the lack of any independent evidence and to form his own view, and there is no error in that.
7. Finally, there is the parking point. This has troubled me a little more, although it may not seem to be fundamental to the whole project. The problem is explained by the Inspector very clearly at paragraphs 75-79 and I do not need to read that out. Undoubtedly he accepts that there is really a serious risk that there will be problems caused by people parking on the very narrow roads and getting in the way of Mr Jenkins’ access, and he says:
“…It seems most unfortunate that car parking facilities have not been included in the Coastal Path project. This problem could jeopardise the integrity of the Farm Park and may not permit the desirable separation of paying visitors and path users at the Farm Park entrance…”
His conclusion is this:
“In the wider sense, this seems likely to suppress the full potential of the Coastal Park in terms of attracting more people to the area until parking facilities are provided and in the narrower sense is likely to impact adversely on the Farm Park for which realistic compensation would seem appropriate.”
That is all he says about it. That then leads on to his summary of the various issues; and in particular on the question of expediency, he concludes that there is no evidence that the path would have an adverse impact on the business except for the lack of car parking at the start of the Coastal Path where, as in other areas, compensation arrangements would apply.
8. It seems to me that that does not really deal with the point. Undoubtedly, the Inspector is entitled to take into account the question of compensation because the section says that he should. That is obviously a factor insofar as there is measurable loss caused to the value of a particular holding. But the issues which are flagged up in paragraph 78 and 79 go beyond that. They go to the wider planning issue as to how those visiting the Coastal Path and those visiting the Farm Park are to be managed. It is not simply a question, as he implies, of reducing the attraction of the Path, or compensating any measureable loss to the Farm Park, but the practical issue as to how the conflict which he recognises is to be managed. He seems to have highlighted a failure by the council to address that a significant planning issue, but does not explain why that something which might “jeopardise the integrity” of the Farm Park (thereby presumably implying a threat to its future) should be left simply as a matter for compensation rather than addressed before the path is approved.
9. In my view, this particular point is not adequately dealt with by the Inspector’s reasoning and it seems to me something about which Mr Jenkins has a valid complaint. It follows that, in my view, he is entitled to permission to appeal on that point only. I say that with some reluctance because this case has been going on for a long time and I am not at all convinced that in the long run it is going to assist Mr Jenkins. I am far from saying that he will necessarily succeed on this point when the matter is argued out in the Court of Appeal or that ultimately his battle to prevent the path will succeed. However, the issue before me is whether there is a realistically arguable point on that issue, and in my view there is.
10. So I grant permission on the parking issue. I grant permission to appeal out of time. Half a day, and two Lords Justices plus one High Court Judge.
Order: Application granted in Part.
I think Mr Jenkins has a point. I think we should all move away from the coast. Indeed, he should consider selling his farm before it disappears.
It is a problem for the construction of anything today without Health and Safety issues being of concern. In fact almost all of the constructions of the past could fail Health and Safety rules and in many instances today the Health and Safety rules have gone way over the top and beyond common sense.
Mr Jenkins seems convinced, that a danger to life is evident with the proposed coastal path. The two metre boundary presents a limitation and the accommodation for a wider path, would, not only infringe further into Mr Jenkins’ land but, in places, destroy natural habitat. The path, however, could be made further inland encroaching further into Mr Jenkins’ territory. I realise that he may not wish any Tom, Dick or Harriet to trample all over his land but I feel he is missing a great opportunity.
If he wishes he could stop all the legal and moral issues and proceed by providing a path himself with a exemption clause.
Yes, you are able to use my path but you must accept the condition that you take your life in your own hands in using the path. This sounds a bit heavy but such is is today.
I will provide warnings where it would be unsafe to venture, but it will still remain your responsibility take heed of these warnings and failure to do so rests entirely on you.
I suppose Ceredigion Council would be happy to have this burden lifted should it be they who provided the path.
Mr Jenkins does not own land, no one does, he is merely the merely its custodian and will be, in the eyes of the law,f until that custody is transferred to someone else. but I do feel the he is missing a great opportunity
No one wishes to pay to access land and capture he beauty of its surroundings. However, many things that, once, used to be free are now charged for. Most castles you visit require an entrance charge and some landowners charge access to some. With this consideration I doubt, although against their principals, that ramblers would refuse to pay especially that Mr Jenkins has maintenance cost to consider. How much, therefore, should he charge, fifty pence, £1, well, anything that most people would be happy with. An indestructible ticket machine could be provided at each end of the path accepting the exemption clause with its purchase.
He could also encourage ramblers to visit his shop and have a welcomed scenic break with him as so many of you have mentioned. In fact, he may obtain grants to help him with maintenance.
If you visit http://www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk/default.asp?pid=430, you will find the following:
6. How many people visit the National Park each year?
There are around 7.2 million day visits to the National Park every year and some estimates are even larger! Of these 1.1 million are holiday makers. The location of Pembrokeshire in the extreme west of Wales makes it a county that is difficult to reach by road, without a long car journey. Thus, most of the visitors to the National Park are on holiday in the area. It is also estimated that residents of Pembrokeshire make over 500,000 day visits within the National Park annually.
Well, Mr Jenkins??
I’m one of the organizers of a walking group in Wolverhampton and West Midlands. Having done the Pembrokeshire path(twice) Anglesey and the Lyn,last weekend 13 of us stayed in Gwbert to do part of the Ceredigion Coast Path.
Our Friday afternoon walk was to be from Mwnt back to Gwbert, but the whole walk was unavailable due to legal proceedings. Over the next 2 days we walked from Aberporth to Llangrannog and to New Quay – a wonderful coast path.
Would we stay in Cardigan again? Probably not, we’d stay in Aberporth or New Quay. Gwbert to Mwnt is the part we can’t walk.
8 of us stayed in the excellent Gwbert Hotel for 2 nights, a total bill of nearing £1000, and 5 stayed the week in self catering in Gwbert, my guess is a similar amount.
Rob Day
Unfortunately a poor lady lost her life along the cliff path at mwnt 2 days ago whilst we were visiting the area. We saw it all unfold as we were staying at a campsite overlooking the path.
I hope this gives some perspective to some of the comments above…RIP
No-one is disputing that the path should be safe, of course not, and there are parts of it that I do not like walking. However, as is obvious from the Court of Appeal judgment and many of his remarks, the safety of the path is by no means at the heart of Mr Jenkins’s arguments, but perhaps something to throw into the pot for good measure.
My comments relate to the spurious economic arguments that are at the heart of MrJenkins’s objections and the subsequent damage to tourism in Ceredigion. His tourist attraction is called a “farm park” and the views of seals are incidental to that, since he has no ownership of the island, the sea or the wildlife. Perhaps he should concentrate his efforts on further developing the business within his boundaries. I have taken my family there (and we did not see any seals) so feel able to make this recommendation.
Mr Jenkins’s arguments were fully argued before the Court of Appeal and the judgment put them to bed (see previous post). The matter has not been taken further.
I just wish I could walk that beautiful looking section of path, a safe distance from the eroding cliff. Is there any chance that I might be able to one day?
Some of the people writing on here have written the biggest load of CODSWALLOP I have read in my life. They have no clue what they are talking about!
We would be responsible for £5 MILLION PER DEATH on our OWN LAND !![ And there would be PLENTY of deaths if the public walked along those crumbling cliffs, with walkers’s dogs stampeding cattle and sheep towards people standing on narrow bottlenecks of path !!]
One or two say I don’t OWN MY PERSONAL PROPERTY ; I AM A MERE CUSTODIAN ………EVEN THOUGH I ACTUALLY BOUGHT MOST OF OUR LAND BY BORROWING MONEY FROM THE BANK AT 17.5 PER CENT INTEREST……..AND STRUGGLED FOR YEARS WHILST WORKING A 7 DAY WEEK !!
!! Using the logic displayed here , those wallies DON’T OWN THEIR HOUSES EITHER……..EVEN IF THEY HAVE PAID £300,000 FOR THEM……..AND THEY SHOULD HAVE NO RIGHT TO STOP ANYONE ELSE FROM ENTERING THEIR GARDENS ……..OR EVEN THEIR KITCHENS OR BEDROOMS ……..AT ANY TIME OF NIGHT OR DAY !!!
COME ON !! LET THOSE WHO SAY I AM A MERE CUSTODIAN OF MY LAND LET THE PUBLIC WALK FREELY THROUGH THEIR OWN GARDENS !!
……AND WHY SHOULD THEIR HOUSES BE WORTH THE SAME MONEY AS 50 ACRES OF FARM LAND, WITH EVERYONE ELSE IN THE WORLD HAVING COMPLETE RIGHTS TO THE LATTER , WHILST THERE ARE NO PUBLIC RIGHTS TO THE FORMER?????
DON’T WORRY , COMMON SENSE IS ABOUT TO PREVAIL !!
IT IS OCTOBER 17TH 2013 AND THE COUNTY COUNCIL HAVE JUST UNDERMINED………AND RUBBISHED …….A PLANNING INSPECTOR CALLED ALLAN BLACKLEY ; HIGH COURT JUDGE PATRICK CURRAN ; LORD JUSTICE CARNWATH AND THE COURT OF APPEAL !!
THEY HAVE JUST OVERTURNED THEIR DECISION TO CREATE A FOOTPATH ON A SPECIFIC FIXED LINE ON OUR CLIFFS BY CREATION ORDER……….THEREBY DESTROYING THEIR OWN CASE……..BY JUST SENDING ME A LETTER TELLING ME THEY WANT TO MOVE 680 METRES LENGTH OF THE FOOTPATH INLAND ………….BY DIVERSION ORDER !!! THAT WRECKS THE CREATION ORDER THAT HAS BEEN BACKED BY JUDGES !!!
THE CREATION ORDER WAS NOT IMPLEMENTED ON THE GROUND BECAUSE IT WAS [a] FAR TOO DANGEROUS [b] TOO CLOSE TO 150 FT CLIFF [c] DID NOT HAVE CDM REGULATIONS [d] WAS ON ILLEGAL 1:5000 SCALE PATH CREATION ORDER MAPS…….INSTEAD OF LEGAL 1:2500 !! [d] WAS PARTIALLY DEPICTED IN FRESH AIR OVER A 150 ft CLIFF EDGE !!
THE LAW SAYS A PUBLIC RIGHT OF WAY IS FIXED ON THE GROUND AND CAN ONLY BE MOVED BY A LEGAL ORDER !! HOWEVER, IT MUST EXIST ON THE GROUND AND BE WALKABLE BEFORE IT CAN BE MOVED…….BY ORDER !!
THIS PATH DID NOT EXIST ON THE GROUND BECAUSE THE GROUND DOES NOT EXIST OUTSIDE THE HEDGE-BANK !!
PHOTOGRAPHS IN THE PUBLIC INQUIRY CACK IN JAN 2007 PROVE THAT !!
NOW…….AFTER 8 YEARS……THE COUNCIL SENT 8 OFFICIALS HERE ON OCT 8TH …….FOR THE FIRST TIME !!
WHAT DID THEY FIND??? I AM RIGHT [ GOT IT ???] AND THEY ARE WRONG !!
THEY CAN’T PUT A PATH ON THE DANGEROUS OR NON EXISTENT ROUTE…….SO THEY WANT TO DIVERT 680 METRES OF PATH !!
THEY HAVE JUST RUBBISHED THE JUDGE AND PLANNING INSPECTOR WHO CONFIRMED THE CREATION ORDER……WITHOUT VISITING THE GROUND !!
A SIMPLE GROUND VISIT WAS ALWAYS GOING TO PROVE OUR CASE !!
IT TOOK 8 YEARS FOR COUNCIL OFFICIALS TO GET HERE !!
Angela Edwards says I should not be charging to view wild seals and dolphins from MY OWN PROPERTY…..Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park…..because I don’t own those wild seals and dolphins.
Therefore , can she tell me :-
[1] Why almost every sea-side hotel and guest-house IN THE WORLD , charges more for a room with a SEA VIEW than for a room without a sea view??
Those hotels don’t OWN THE SEA !!
[2] Why EVERY CRUISE LINER IN THE WORLD charges more for a cabin with a WINDOW OVER-LOOKING THE SEA than for an inner cabin without a sea view ?? The cruise liner does not OWN THE SEA !!
[3] Why almost every cafe and restaurant with a beautiful SEA VIEW , can charge MORE for its food and drink, than a similar cafe or restaurant in a back street , without a view?? The sea front cafe or restaurant does NOT OWN THE SEA !!
[4] Why almost every HOUSE sold in the world SELLS FOR A HIGHER PRICE IF IT HAS GOOD VIEWS !! People are selling HOUSES FOR BIG MONEY IF THEY HAVE GOOD VIEWS OF FARMERS’ GREEN FIELDS OR MOUNTAINS, SAY……..YET THE HOUSE-SELLERS CASHING IN DON’T OWN THOSE FIELDS OR MOUNTAINS !!
[5] If you travel to a foreign country…….YOU PAY TO SEE WILD ANIMALS LIKE ELEPHANTS AND LIONS IN THE WILD………YET THE PEOPLE CASHING IN DON’T OWN THOSE WILD ANIMALS !!
[6] THE BOAT OWNERS CHARGING FOR BOAT TRIPS ALL OVER THE WORLD…[ INCLUDING IN PLACES LIKE CARDIGAN AND NEW QUAY , CEREDIGION]………..TO VIEW WILD ANIMALS LIKE SEALS AND DOLPHINS IN THE WILD…… DON’T OWN THOSE WILD SEA CREATURES………BUT THEY CHARGE PEOPLE TO VIEW THEM !!!!!!!!!! THE VISITORS PAYING £25 PER HEAD IN A PLACE LIKE CARDIGAN TO TRAVEL OUT TO CARDIGAN ISLAND AND BACK…….PAY ABOUT £80 PER FAMILY OF FOUR FOR ABOUT 1.5 HOURS AND DON’T COMPLAIN ABOUT PAYING !!
YET THOSE BOAT OWNERS HAVE ONLY INVESTED A FRACTION OF THE £750,000 WE HAVE INVESTED IN CARDIGAN ISLAND COASTAL FARM PARK OVER 20 YEARS ……..AND WE ONLY CHARGE £13—60 FOR A FAMILY OF FOUR STAYING ALL DAY !!
What Angela Edwards has just uttered is COMPLETE AND UTTER RUBBISH !
SHE IS NOT LOGICAL……AND HAS NO COMMON SENSE !!
Paul and Angela Edwards complain about there not being a Ceredigion Coastal Public footpath on my land. Can they answer the following:-
[1] Why does the Ceredigion Coast Path cut inland to AVOID YNYSLAS GOLF COURSE IN THE NORTH………THEN GOES ONTO MACHYNLETH ON A ROUTE AT LEAST FIVE MILES INLAND FROM THE NORTH COAST ON THE DOVEY OR DYFI ESTUARY ???
THAT “CEREDIGION COASTAL PATH” HEADING EAST ALONG THE NORTH , IS MILES FROM THE COAST AND MAKES OUR LITTLE DETOUR HALF MILE DETOUR LOOK EXTREMELY MINOR !!
WHAT “IMPORTANT” PEOPLE LIVE AROUND THERE ??? WHAT “IMPORTANT” PEOPLE PLAY GOLF AT YNYSLAS ??
…..AND WHY ARE CARAVAN SITES FURTHER SOUTH ON THE CEREDIGION COAST COMPLETELY CIRCUMVENTED ??
IT IS “WHO YOU KNOW” NOT “WHAT YOU KNOW ” IN CEREDIGION !!!!!!
FURTHERMORE, THE PROPOSED PUBLIC PATH ROUTE ON OUR LAND DOES NOT GO NEAR CARDIGAN ISLAND , BECAUSE WE DEFEATED THAT ROUTE FROM THE CLIFF HOTEL TO THE ISLAND , IN 1999 AT WELSH OFFICE LEVEL, AFTER DR OWEN-SMITH, A CARDIGAN FREEMASON, GOT ABOUT 12 OF HIS MASONIC BRETHREN TO LIE ON PAPER ABOUT A LARGE SIGN ON OUR CLIFFS THAT HAD BEEN DISPLAYED CONTINUALLY SINCE 1909 !! NONE OF THEM EVER SAW IT IN 40 or 50 YEARS OF WALKING ACCORDING TO THEM !!! WHAT LIARS !!
THEY COULD NOT MISS THAT SIGN !!
I HAVE THE ORIGINAL 1909 SIGN IN MY POSSESSION ! !! SECRETARY OF STATE FOR WALES, MR ALUN MICHAEL , PROVED CATEGORICALLY THAT I WAS TELLING THE TRUTH WHILST THOSE FREEMASONS DID NOT !! HOW COULD NONE OF THEM HAVE SEEN A SIGN DISPLAYED ON A 7 FT TELEGRAPH POLE, IF THEY HAD WALKED THERE FOR DECADES, AS CLAIMED ???
…..AND WHO TOOK THE CASE ON MY BEHALF TO THE WELSH OFFICE IN 1999 ?? WHY CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL, OF COURSE !!
THEN THEY CAME BACK IN DECEMBER 2005 TO TRY AND CREATE A PATH ON THE SAME ROUTE…………BEFORE DEVIOUSLY SWITCHING IT AT THE LAST MINUTE TO THE TOP ROUTE NEXT TO OUR ACCESS LANE !!
THE COUNTY COUNCIL DEFENDED ME AT WELSH OFFICE LEVEL …….AND I WON……….BECAUSE I HAD IRREFUTABLE PHYSICAL PROOF………WITH THE SIGN AND PHOTOS IN MY HAND…… AND REALLY HONEST, NON-MASONIC WITNESSES TO BACK ME UP !!!
I have booked to stay in cardigan for a week in November intending to walk a fair part of the Ceredigion costal path. I was looking forward to seeing Cardigan island, but the farm will be shut so that is impossible. Now i discover that i can not walk to Mwnt from Cardigan i regret picking Cardigan to stay in. I would have better off staying either further up or further down the coast. I am happy walking with my kids along a cliff path, we have done this many times as a family. Walking along narrow country lanes with no pavements carries a far greater risk. If health and safety was the only concern there would not be any costal paths in the uk as none are completely safe.
I hope this path does go ahead as it is the missing link in a fantastic long distance costal path. Finally, there is no need to shout (capitals) in a forum.
There is a great deal of misinformation being posted on here by Jason Crowley , Angela Edwards and Paul Edwards . Here are a few FACTS :-
[1] Capital letters are only used for EMPHASIS. One cannot shout in print by using CAPITAL letters, because, oddly enough, the printed word does not emit ANY sound. A basic knowledge of physics would have explained that………or COMMON SENSE !
[2] The Wales Coast Path leaves the coast in over 300 locations. Examples:-
[a] The Anglesey Coast Path is not on the coast itself for over 30 miles. From Beaumaris to Menai Bridge, it follows the road, not the coast.
[b] It does not enter the gardens of Plas Newydd , owned by the National Trust, on the Menai Strait because they charge to enter the gardens.The NATIONAL Trust is a misnomer, because it is not a “national” body owned by the nation’s people. It is a PRIVATE QUANGO , set up by the aristocracy ! The National Trust made sure there can be NO compulsory footpath legislation covering them when they were set up in the 50s. It is written into their constitution. Why can THEY charge money to enter or to park at their coastal properties, when other private individuals like ourselves are criticised ?
[c] It does not follow the coast at the iconic Portmeirion , Porthmadog, Gwynedd, because they charge over £7 to enter. Why is there no protest over that, I wonder?
Of course, without an entry fee, a tourist attraction cannot function. Portmeirion would fall into rack and ruin if there was a coast path allowing everyone in free.
[d] It leaves the coast in several places on the Lleyn Peninsula.
[e] The coast path leaves the coast, and skirts around Penclacwydd Wildfowl Centre, Llanelli , because THEY also charge for entry.The path followed the coast at Penclacwydd, before the Wildfowl Trust [ Peter Scott’s CHARITY ] bought it.Then Carms County Council DIVERTED the existing coast path outside the perimeter, otherwise everyone would have entered that tourist attraction for free, and undermined the business. Carms County Council were being very sensible, because tourist attractions create employment and attract visitors and revenue to an area.
[f] The Pembs coast path leaves the coast in MANY places. Opposite Gwbert, at Poppit, it follows the ROAD , not the coast, from The Moorings at St Dogmaels to Poppit Sands.Then it leaves the coast even further and follows the road up the hill, well away from the coast, at Poppit to get to Cemaes Head in the much-vaunted Pembs National Park [ which is privately -owned property, NOT national property owned by the nation !! ]
[g] The Ceredigion Coast Path does not enter Patch Caravan Park and follow the coast at Gwbert. It follows the road. Similarly in the next field towards Gwbert.
[h] That path skirts SEVERAL Coastal caravan parks on the Ceredigion coast and cuts inland.
[i] The detour, to avoid Cardigan Island Coastal Farm Park , is only 0.6 miles long.
That is MUCH LESS than many others, both in Ceredigion and the rest of Wales.
It cannot follow the route past Cardigan Island because Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Michael SUPPORTED CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL IN 1999 WHEN THE LATTER FOUGHT AN APPEAL BY FREEMASON DR OWEN-SMITH, WHO HAD BEEN SUPPORTED FALSE STATEMENTS BY AT LEAST 15 LOCAL FREEMASONS WHO HAD FALSIFIED EVIDENCE BY STATING THERE WAS NO SIGN DISPLAYED ON OUR CLIFF-TOP LAND. THE SIGN, STATING THERE WAS NO RIGHT OF WAY THERE……..HAD BEEN CONTINUALLY DISPLAYED SINCE 1909 !! YET 20 LOCAL PEOPLE, MAINLY FREEMASONS IN THE LODGE WITH OWEN-SMITH BLATANTLY LIED !! THEY SAID THEY HAD NOT SEEN THE SIGN IN 40 to 60 YEARS OF WALKING !! ALUN MICHAEL ………..AND CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL WHO TOOK IT TO THE WELSH OFFICE…….BACKED US UP !! SO DID ANOTHER 15 HONEST LOCAL PEOPLE[ NON-MASONS] WHO WROTE AND SAID THERE WAS A SIGN DISPLAYED ON THE PERMISSIVE PATH. I STILL HAVE THE ORIGINAL PAPER SIGN FROM 1909 AND THE DISPLAYED ALUMINIUM SIGN THAT WAS ON AN 8FT TELEGRAPH POLE AT OUR FARM ENTRY POINT ON THE CLIFFS . THEY ARE BOTH IN MY POSSESSION TO THIS DAY !!
The current footpath dispute is NOT ABOUT THE HEADLAND NEAR THE ISLAND !! I WON THAT HANDS DOWN, SUPPORTED BY CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL , IN THE WELSH OFFICE IN 1999 !!! GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT !!
The current dispute is about a footpath which crosses the MIDDLE OF OUR FARM AND FARM PARK LIKE HALF A SWASTIKA [ proves the council are half-way to fascism !] next to our Farm Park ENTRY ROAD ! It does NOT go near the island…ALTHOUGH IT ALLOWS THE PUBLIC TO TRESPASS ALL OVER OUR FARM AND FARM PARK , RUINING BOTH BUSINESSES !
[h] The Ceredigion Coast Path cuts inland at Qinetiq, Aberporth.
[i] The Ceredigion coast path turns east at BORTH to follow the escarpment from Borth to Machynlleth , SEVERAL MILES FROM THE COAST OF THE DYFI or DOVEY ESTUARY ALONG THE NORTH OF THE COUNTY..
It does not go to Ynyslas and follow the track of the railway line to Machynlleth. . There are hotels , a golf course [Ynyslas] , a “B” road , a nature reserve owned by the RSPB and the A487 road , ALL on the SEAWARD SIDE of the so-called Ceredigion Coast Path in the north of the county !The Ceredigion Coast Path is nowhere NEAR the coast in the north !!
There is more to say. I will put it on another posting. People need to get their FACTS right !!
The walk from Mwnt to Aberporth is fine, and then north from Aberporth to Tresaith to Llangrannog, which is stunning. You can often see dolphins and seals along these stretches.
Pity no-one gets a really good look at Cardigan Island, which is not owned by Mr Jenkins, but is there for the enjoyment of the public and not just the members of the public who pay Mr Jenkins.
Just to reiterate, this is what Carnforth J said in his judgement:
“The next point is what I will call the business point. As I have said, this goes back to the point that the unique selling point of his coastal farm park was the views and the position, and this would be destroyed by the ability of people to get access for free. The Inspector noted that there was no independent evidence of any kind to support that view, and indeed that Mr Jenkins had been offered the opportunity by the council of having a market analysis at no cost but had turned that down …
“…It seems perverse to me that both Mrs Thomas and Mr Jenkins see the development of a major tourist attraction on their doorsteps as a threat rather than an opportunity.”
What a pity!
There may well be issues and inequalities on other parts of the path that could be taken up. However, Cardigan Island is extremely important to the identity of Ceredigion and this is not just about the Farm Park but about the fact that it is obviously affecting tourism in other parts of the county. The path at the south of Ceredigion is strategically important because it carries on from the very famous Pembrokeshire path.
The main difference between Llanelli and Cardigan Island Farm Park is that there the wildlife is inside the attraction not outside. The seals and dolphins of Cardigan Bay can be seen at other places than from the Farm Park, which has other attractions.
“Tourist attractions create employment and attract visitors and revenue to an area.”
Quite, and the coastal path is a tourist attraction also!
Even some of the few people who have posted on here say that they are discouraged from visiting Ceredigion.
If the coastal path were to be opened up that would mean more people crossing the Farm Park – more revenue if it is inviting enough and with a little imagination in regard to charging – and more revenue for the tourist industry generally. Happy tourists recommend their experiences!
One more time: Carnforth J: “The next point is what I will call the business point. As I have said, this goes back to the point that the unique selling point of his coastal farm park was the views and the position, and this would be destroyed by the ability of people to get access for free. The Inspector noted that there was no independent evidence of any kind to support that view, and indeed that Mr Jenkins had been offered the opportunity by the council of having a market analysis at no cost but had turned that down …”
What ABSOLUTE NONSENSE is being talked by Angela Edwards !!
HER IGNORANCE IS AMAZING !!
The public footpath proposed By Ceredigion County Council, which I have fought for SIX YEARS……..DOES NOT GO ANYWHERE NEAR CARDIGAN ISLAND !!
The nearest point to Cardigan Island of the PROPOSED PUBLIC RIGHT OF WAY IS HALF A MILE FROM CARDIGAN ISLAND !! How amazingly ignorant you are after 6 years , Angela Edwards.
BOTH CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL AND ALUN MICHAEL, THE SECRETARY OF STATE FOR WALES, BOTH PROVED …….AND STATED IN 1999 …….THAT THERE WAS NO PUBLIC FOOTPATH ANYWHERE NEAR CARDIGAN ISLAND……..SO THE ONE PUT FORWARD UNDER THE COUNTY COUNCIL CREATION ORDER IN 2006 GOES NO NEARER THAN POINT L ON THE OLD CLYN-YR-YNYS / CRUG FARM BOUNDARY……ABOUT HALF A MILE FROM THE ISLAND !!
THE PATH ROUTE CROSSES THE MIDDLE OF OUR 340 ACRE FARM , LIKE HALF A SWASTIKA …….INTO THE EASTERN HALF OF CARDIGAN ISLAND COASTAL FARM PARK…….NOT THE WESTERN HALF !!
CAN’T ANGELA EDWARDS READ A MAP ??? THE DETAILS OF THE ROUTE ARE ON http://www.cardiganisland.com/petition. THAT HAS BEEN ON THE INTERNET FOR 6 YEARS !!
FURTHERMORE, OVER 100 METRES OF THE COUNCIL FOOTPATH IS OVER THE CLIFF IN FRESH AIR…….SO IT CAN NEVER BE APPLIED ON THE GROUND !
IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO CREATE !!
LORD JUSTICE CARNWATH DID NOT KNOW WHERE THE FARM PARK BOUNDARY WAS, WHICH IS WHY HE MADE THAT QUOTED STATEMENT !! HE WAS NOT REFERRING TO THE WESTERN HALF BY THE ISLAND…….HE WAS REFERRING TO THE EASTERN HALF , BECAUSE HE MISTAKENLY THOUGHT IT WAS NOT FARM PARK. ….GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT !!!!!!!
HOWEVER, WE HAD “CHANGE OF USE” FROM “FARM LAND” TO “FARM PARK ” IN APRIL 2002…….AWARDED BY CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL PLANNING DEPT!!
THE WHOLE OF CARDIGAN ISLAND COASTAL FARM PARK …..165 ACRES OF OUR COAST………..HALF THE FARM…….IS RUN BY CEREDIGION LEISURE LTD, A TENANT OF L J JENKINS, CLYN-YR-YNYS, THE SOLE LAND-OWNER of 340 ACRES CALLED CLYN-YR-YNYS !!
THAT APRIL DAY IN 2002 , 80 ACRES FROM THE CORNER BY THE ISLAND TO OUR LARGE FARM PARK POND……..RIGHT ACROSS OUR NORTHERN CLIFFS TO THE NANT-Y-CROI BOUNDARY IN THE EAST………ALL BECAME “FARM PARK ” ,COURTESY OF CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
80 ACRES WAS ADDED TO THE FARM PARK ……in 2002 !!!!!!!!
……..AND THE RAISON D’ETRE OF THE FARM PARK…….IS TO VIEW SEALS AND DOLPHINS FROM THE FARM PARK CLIFFS…….AS WELL AS VIEW CHOUGHS AND FARM ANIMALS ETC ON ITS LAND !!
THE SEALS AND DOLPHINS ARE THE BIGGEST DRAW !!
DON’T TELL ME I CANNOT CHARGE TO VIEW THE SEA AND ITS WILDLIFE FROM MY OWN LAND WHEN :-
[1] EVERY SEASIDE HOTEL CHARGES MORE FOR A SEA VIEW ROOM THAN A LAND-VIEW ONE !!
THE HOTELS DON’T OWN THE SEA !!
[2] EVERY RESTAURANT AND CAFE WITH A SEA VIEW CHARGES EXTRA , ACCORDINGLY !!
THE VIEW AND LOCATION IS PARAMOUNT FOR TRADE !!
[3] EVERY CRUISE SHIP CHARGES MORE FOR A SEA VIEW CABIN THAN AN INNER CABIN !
YET, THE SHIP OWNERS DON’T OWN THE SEA !!
[4] EVERY HOUSE SOLD IN THE UK PUTS THE “VIEW” AT THE TOP OF THE LIST !!
IT MAY INCREASE HOUSE VALUE BY £200,000.
IT MAY INCREASE THE VALUE BY A MILLION !!
THE HOUSEHOLDER DOES NOT OWN THE VIEW !!
BUT ALL HOUSE-OWNERS JEALOUSLY WANT TO PRESERVE A VIEW SUPPLIED FOR FREE BY SOME HARD-WORKING FARMER ……….DON’T THEY ALL????????
SO DON’T TELL ME WHAT I CAN DO WITH MY OWN VIEW.
YOU CAN GO TO CARDIGAN ISLAND BY BOAT !! THOSE BOAT-OWNERS GOING AROUND IT CHARGE VISITORS £25 A HEAD…….YET THE BOAT-OWNER DOES NOT OWN THE ISLAND !!
WHY ARE PEOPLE SO STUPID???? THE COUNCIL CANNOT PUT A FOOTPATH HERE WITHOUT BRINGING PEOPLE INTO THE FARM PARK FREE OF CHARGE
……….AND THEY CANNOT PUT A FOOTPATH ON FRESH AIR !!!!
GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT !! YOU HAVE NO CLUE WHERE THE PATH IS PROPOSED , EVEN !!
How can Paul Edwards walk from YNYSLAS in the NORTH?? The Ceredigion Coast Path does not FOLLOW THE COAST OF THE DYFI ESTUARY…….IT IS MILES INLAND !! INLAND OF THE A487 AND HOTELS AND A NATURE RESERVE .
WHY DOES THE PATH NOT FOLLOW THE COAST IN THE NORTH??
YNYSLAS IS A DEAD END OF THE PATH !!!…….WHY???
AND WHAT ABOUT THE CARAVAN SITES THAT ARE CIRCUMVENTED???
I CAN THINK OF THREE….INCLUDING PATCH CARAVAN PARK IN GWBERT !!
WHY DOES THE PEMBS PATH NOT FOLLOW THE COAST FROM ST DOGMAELS TO CEMAES HEAD???
WHY DOES IT FOLLOW INLAND ROADS ???
WHY DOES THE ANGLESEY COAST PATH LEAVE THE COAST FOR 32 MILES ????
WHAT ABOUT PLASNEWYDD, ANGLESEY;
PORTMEIRION, GWYNEDD,
PENCLACWYDD, LLANELLI….AND UMPTEEN OTHER CIRCUMVENTED TOURIST ATTRACTIONS ???
BY THE WAY, THE WHOLE WALES COAST PATH WAS CREATED BY THE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAMBLERS CYMRU…….JANE DAVIDSON……WHO AFTER 2 YEARS AS MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT , RETIRED FROM WAG, AND BECAME PRESIDENT OF RAMBLERS CYMRU WITHIN 2 MONTHS????????!!!!
SHE WENT FROM VICE PRESIDENT TO PRESIDENT OF RAMBLERS WALES IN JUST OVER 2 YEARS…….WITH THE INTERVENING 2 YEARS BEING SPENT CREATING THE WALES PATH FOR THE RAMBLERS ASSOCIATION……..PURE UNADULTERATED CORRUPTION !!
SHE NEVER MENTIONED A VESTED INTEREST !!
SHE ILLEGALLY NEVER DECLARED A CONFLICT OF INTEREST.
NOW THE LAW-BREAKER IS A LAW-MAKER ON THE SILK COMMISSION !!
HOW CORRUPT IS THAT???? WELSH GOVERNMENT IS HIGHLY CORRUPT !!
THERE IS PROOF !!
I am staying in Cardigan for a week in Novemeber, it is mainly a walking holiday. I was looking forward to seeing Cardigan island but the farm will be shut so that will impossible. Had i known i could only walk the coast path in one direction i would have booked my holiday either further up or down the coast but definately not Cardigan. I am quite happy walking cliff paths, the risk is minimal if you stay away from the edge. Walking down narrow country lanes with no footpath is far more dangerous, which is the alternative to the costal path. I am not a local but some of Mr Jenkins comments appear to be untrue and shouting in forum (capital letters) really is unnecessary. I hope this path goes ahead to provide more tourism for the area and not just one man.
Thankfully I can read the map. I refrain from reciprocating the rudeness.
Angela Edwards,
If you can read a map, why on Earth have you thought for SIX YEARS that the proposed council footpath goes anywhere near Cardigan Island ?
Ceredigion County Council and the Secretary of State for Wales both stated in 1999 that there was no public footpath on the cliffs near Cardigan Island ! So why do you persist with your nonsense?
The proposed path is over half a mile away , and the council and Welsh Govt CANNOT create that because they have:-
[a] put over 100 metres in FRESH AIR , over 150 ft cliff. CHECK THEIR PATH CREATION ORDER MAP !! IT MUST SHOW A PRECISE ROUTE……..AND THAT IS CLEARLY OVER THE CLIFF EDGE !
[b] Ignored a HIGH COURT JUDGMENT and created MILES of the Ceredigion Coast Path within 2 metres of the cliff edge. It is 2 INCHES from the cliffs at Graig Farm, Mwnt, SO THAT IS ILLEGAL !!
[c] My MP Mark Williams states the coast path is within TWO FEET of the cliff edge at Borth…….SO THAT IS ILLEGAL !!
It is also LESS THAN 2 METRES from “edge of cliff ” to “edge of footpath” at Tresaith, Llangrannog, Cwmtydu and New Quay , so those sections ALL BREAK THE LAW BY IGNORING A HIGH COURT JUDGMENT !!
DON’T THEY KNOW WHAT 2 METRES LOOKS LIKE ?
WHEN THE NEXT PERSON DIES ON THE COAST PATH , THERE WILL BE A CLAIM OF £5 MILLION AGAINST THE COUNCIL…….PAID FOR BY 28000 RATEPAYERS OF CEREDIGION !!
THE COUNCIL HAVE ALREADY TRAGICALLY KILLED MR DENNIS LELLIOTT FROM SWANSEA IN 2008 AT BIRDS ROCK, NEW QUAY , BY NOT HAVING A
2 METRE SAFETY MARGIN OUTSIDE THE PATH…….AS DEMANDED BY A HIGH COURT JUDGE….AND CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL’S OWN SAFETY STATEMENT. HOW IDIOTIC IS IT TO IGNORE THE CRITERIA OF THEIR OWN SAFETY STATEMENT????
MR LELLIOTT FELL TO HIS DEATH FROM THE COAST PATH AT BIRDS ROCK, NEW QUAY, BECAUSE THE PATH SURFACE WAS DEFECTIVE AND THERE WAS NO LEGALLY REQUIRED SAFETY MARGIN ON THE GROUND !!
[d] What makes it far worse, legally, is that the council did not implement CDM regulations to create their Ceredigion Coast Path . There is NO CDM Designer !! NO CDM CO-ORDINATOR and NO F10 FORMS SENT TO THE HSE !
THAT BREAKS THE LAW !!
[d] PLUS the Footpath Creation Order map is on an ILLEGAL SCALE of 1:5000, when Paragraph 5 Section 26, Highways Act 1980 DEMANDS maps of 1:2500 scale MINIMUM. I used to make those for the Ordnance Survey and GOVERNMENT , as a Cartographic Surveyor.
[e] PLUS part of the path on our land is on CRUMBLING Ordovician Nantmel Mudstone rock ! It won’t even take a FENCE POST !! I can knock the rock off with a plank of WOOD !! WHO IS GOING TO PAY the MILLIONS OF POUNDS OF COMPENSATION WHEN PEOPLE DIE ON THOSE CRUMBLING CLIFFS…..WHICH ARE WITHIN THE EASTERN HALF OF CARDIGAN ISLAND COASTAL FARM PARK ??
How about YOU and Paul Edwards being PROSECUTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER FOR LEADING PEOPLE TO THEIR DEATHS ?? YOU ARE ENCOURAGING THEM TO GO ON A KILLER SECTION OF FOOTPATH !
THE COUNCIL OFFICIALS WILL FACE THE CORPORATE MANSLAUGHTER ACT 2007 !!
WHEN THE NEXT DEATH OCCURS, I AM TAKING THESE EMAIL EXCHANGES TO THE CROWN COURT !!
You cannot reciprocate to my previous posting because you have NO ANSWERS TO CLEAR-CUT FACTS !!
Is there a public path through your property? Why can’t the public walk there?
Starting at the top of thread 40 …
“How can Paul Edwards walk from YNYSLAS in the NORTH??”
– A misquote – as far as I can see from above; the actual quote was “from Ynyslas to Cardigan”
YNYSLAS IS A DEAD END OF THE PATH !!!…….WHY???
– Pretty obvious really!
AND WHAT ABOUT THE CARAVAN SITES THAT ARE CIRCUMVENTED??? I CAN THINK OF THREE….INCLUDING PATCH CARAVAN PARK IN GWBERT
– Because it would be pointless going through caravan sites that run parallel to the beach route.
The title of this thread concerns the Ceredigion Coastal Path so I have ignored the other references.
The libelous remarks that follow are unwise and truly breathtaking.
Mutton,
There is no mistake ! I said ” How can Paul Edwards walk from YNYSLAS in the NORTH “?
I meant FROM YNYSLAS TOWARDS NORTH WALES….OBVIOUSLY !!
It is a WALES COAST PATH , so if there should be an extra 0.6 miles on my land…….WHY DOES THE PATH NOT CONTINUE ALONG THE COAST FROM YNYSLAS TO MACHYNLLETH??
It could FOLLOW THE RAILWAY LINE ON THE DYFI ESTUARY !!
Why is the “DEAD END AT YNYSLAS ” “PRETTY OBVIOUS REALLY “? [ to quote]
Ynyslas is not the DEAD END OF WALES……..so why should a Wales Coast Path not follow the coast north from Ynyslas to Machynlleth , instead of following an escarpment , MILES inland ?
Why come into the TEIFI ESTUARY in the south of Ceredigion , if the Wales Coast Path does not follow the MUCH LARGER DOVEY OR DYFI ESTUARY IN THE NORTH ????
Definition of manslaughter, duty of care, unlawful act: http://www.cps.gov.uk.
There is no sense in endlessly repeating points about the coastal path to the north of Ceredigion, and of course there are other landowners taking the same stance in preventing the path going through their land – we can take that as read.
The heading of this thread specifically concerns the safety issue and the threat to the Farm Park business. The judgement of Carnworth J disposed of the latter point. In regard to safety, however, unfortunately, whilst there are many very positive comments on TripAdvisor, this is one posting made in the summer of 2012 (three years after the beginning of this dialogue) that makes uncomfortable reading; so instead of accusing others of trying to deliberately kill people and saying, quite erroneously, that they would be guilty of manslaughter, I hope Mr Jenkins has put his own house in order since he is so worried that people will die!
“The invite to view the seals from the cliffs, meant that people were roaming about on the cliffs, with no safety barriers or any means of rescue, should an accident occur. I noticed that on the map of the Wales coastal path that this is the only area that does not have free access, due to the farmer trying to cash in on the natural assets of the area. In all, a disappointing visit.”
What complete LIBELLOUS LIES you write Angela Edwards !
You have quoted an OBVIOUS COMPLETE LIE from a posting by some cowardly anonymous Trip Advisor writer who has NO CLUE what he/she is talking about!!
That buffoon stated that “I noticed on the map of Wales coastal path that this is the ONLY area that does not have free access” . WHAT COMPLETE HIGHLY LIBELLOUS TOSH YOU HAVE JUST REPEATED .
I have already told you that the Wales Coast Path LEAVES THE WELSH COAST IN OVER 300 PLACES YET YOU WILFULLY REPEAT SUCH A LIE !
How about the following locations on the Welsh coast
:-
[1] Plas Newydd , Anglesey, owned by the NATIONAL TRUST [ a PRIVATE , not a national organisation ] . They charge to enter their gardens on the Menai Strait.
[2] There are ANOTHER 32 MILES in Anglesey, alone, where the path leaves the coast !
[3] Portmeirion Italianate Village , near Porthmadog , where the fee was over £7 years ago.
[4] Penclacwydd Wildfowl Centre, Llanelli .
[5] Patch Caravan Park, Gwbert [ A MILE FROM US]
[6] Cemaes Head, Pembs…….on the HEADLAND OPPOSITEUS ACROSS THE TEIFI ESTUARY !!
[7] THE WHOLE OF THE NORTH OF CEREDIGION FROM YNYSLAS TO MACHYNLLETH !! THERE IS NO COAST PATH ANYWHERE NEAR THE COAST !!
These are just SOME EXAMPLES.
There are many, many more !!
Since you , ANGELA EDWARDS, have WILFULLY REPEATED OUTRIGHT LIES ABOUT MY BUSINESS ON THE INTERNET , I AM VERY TEMPTED TO SEND YOU, ANGELA EDWARDS, A SOLICITOR’S LETTER FOR YOUR BLATANT , MISCHIEVOUS , DELIBERATELY DAMAGING LIES !!
THE ONLY PLACE I ALLOW PEOPLE ON TO AN UNFENCED CLIFF IS A VERY SHORT SECTION ON THE CORNER NEAR CARDIGAN ISLAND WHERE THE CLIFF IS ONLY 15 FEET HIGH. THERE IS A WARNING SIGN AND A LIFEBELT THERE !! WE ALLOW PEOPLE OUT ONTO THOSE LOW CLIFFS BECAUSE THE SEALS ENTER CAVES DIRECTLY BELOW, AND PEOPLE WANT TO GO THROUGH THE GATE. IT IS NOT A DANGEROUS SPOT, AS LONG AS PEOPLE ARE SENSIBLE .
WE HAVE NOT HAD A SINGLE ACCIDENT AT THAT SPOT IN THE 20 YEARS OF THE FARM PARK BEING OPEN.
PEOPLE GO OUT THROUGH THAT WICKET GATE TO 15 FT HIGH CLIFFS ONLY IF THEY CHOOSE TO !! THEY CAN SEE SEALS WITHOUT VENTURING THROUGH THE WICKET GATE ON THE FLAT AREA OUTSIDE.
WE GIVE THE VISITORS A CHOICE AT THAT LOCATION.
MEANWHILE, ANGELA EDWARDS IS SUPPORTING THE COUNCIL’S RIDICULOUSLY DANGEROUS PROPOSAL OF BRINGING PEOPLE ONTO MILES OF 150 to 200 FT HIGH CLIFFS IN THE EASTERN SECTION OF OUR FARM PARK , WHERE THE ROCK IS CRUMBLING AND THERE IS ONLY ONE METRE WIDTH OUTSIDE THE CLIFF TOP FENCE. PEOPLE WILL BE FORCED IN DROVES ONTO A NARROW STRETCH OF CRUMBLING DANGEROUS CLIFF TOP. WE ONLY ALLOW PEOPLE THERE WITHIN THE SAFETY OF OUR TRACTOR AND TRAILER.
THE COUNCIL HAVE ALREADY CREATED A HIGHLY DANGEROUS PATH 2 INCHES FROM 150 FT CLIFF EDGE AT MWNT AND ….. FOR SEVERAL MILES……ABOUT A FOOT FROM 300 FT CLIFFS AT LLANGRANNOG / CWMTYDU ……..ALL OUTSIDE THE CLIFF TOP FENCE !!
THAT LOCATION IS REALLY DANGEROUS. A STRONG GUST OF WIND CAN BLOW PEOPLE OFF THE CLIFFS IN THAT CWMTYDU COAST PATH AREA.
ANYONE WHO KNOWS THE DANGER POSED BY THOSE AREAS CANNOT COMPARE THEM TO THE CORNER NEXT TO CARDIGAN ISLAND, WHICH ONLY AMOUNTS TO A FEW YARDS OF LOW CLIFF… …..UNLESS, LIKE ANGELA EDWARDS, THEY WANT TO TELL MISCHIEVOUS LIES TO DAMAGE OUR BUSINESS !!
AS FOR LORD JUSTICE CARNWATH, HE WAS MISINFORMED AS TO WHERE THE BOUNDARIES OF THE FARM PARK WERE LOCATED, BY OUR SOLICITORS , WHO WERE THE NATIONWIDE SOLICITORS FOR THE OPEN SPACES SOCIETY , WITHOUT DECLARING A CONFLICT OF INTEREST !!
CARNWATH WAS MISINFORMED . THAT’S WHY HE SAID THERE WAS NO DETRIMENT TO OUR FARM PARK BUSINESS.
HOWEVER, AFTER 7 YEARS, CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL HAVE ABSOLUTELY RUBBISHED HIS JUDGMENT , AND ALSO THOSE OF THE PLANNING INSPECTOR; THE HIGH COURT JUDGE AND COURT OF APPEAL , BY SAYING THEY WANT USE A “DIVERSION ORDER” TO MOVE 680 METRES OF THE CREATION ORDER ROUTE CONFIRMED OVER 7 YEARS BY ALL OF THOSE TOP LEGAL PEOPLE!!
SO , AFTER 7 YEARS, CEREDIGION COUNTY COUNCIL HAVE ADMITTED THAT I AM RIGHT…….AND THE PLANNING INSPECTOR……BACKED BY CARNWATH, JUDGE CURRAN AND THE COURT OF APPEAL ARE ALL WRONG !!
IN OTHER WORDS, THE COUNCIL HAVE UNDERMINED THEM ALL AND FULLY AGREED WITH ME !!
THEY WANT TO MOVE THE PATH INLAND……..INTO PROTECTED SSSI LAND !! UNBELIEVABLE !!
WE ARE GOING BACK TO THE LAW….AND WE’LL WIN THIS TIME BECAUSE THE COUNCIL HAVE JUST DESTROYED THEIR OWN ARGUMENTS ……..TWO WEEKS AGO !!!!
MEANWHILE, , IF ANGELA EDWARDS DOES NOT REMOVE HER LIBELLOUS LIES FROM THE INTERNET , SHE CAN EXPECT A SOLICITOR’S LETTER THROUGH THE POST……..AND I AM DEAD SERIOUS !!
Once you voluntarily put your business on TripAdvisor you invite comments, good or bad, and they are then in the public domain. I drew attention to a comment already made by a member of the public on the internet; it is not my assertion, nor am I saying it is true, but if, as I am entitled to assume, it was made in good faith then this person obviously thought there was a safety issue – relevant to the heading of this thread.
On the reviews, people speak as they find – as I said, there are many good reviews. It was posted on TripAdvisor well over a year ago and has not been removed.
What TOSH !!
How DEVIOUS are you Angela Edwards !!! There is a PLETHORA of good reports on Trip Advisor…..BUT YOU HAVE NOT QUOTED ANY OF THEM !!
WEREN’T THEY MADE IN “GOOD FAITH “????
You have QUOTED one BAD REVIEW from a person who is BIASED AND TOTALLY WRONG…….. SOMEONE WHO DOES NOT KNOW WHAT THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT………JUST LIKE YOURSELF !!
To say it is NOT “YOUR ASSERTION” IS ABSOLUTE TOSH !!
YOU HAVE REPEATED IT GLEEFULLY !! SO THAT WON’T SAVE YOU !!
PLENTY OF PEOPLE WERE PROSECUTED AND MADE TO PAY HUGE COSTS FOR DAMAGES AFTER REPEATING FALSE INTERNET INFORMATION OF A SEXUAL NATURE ABOUT A MEMBER OF THE HOUSE OF LORDS !!!
IT COST THOSE EVIL GOSSIP-MONGERS THOUSANDS OF POUNDS
GOT THAT?? OTHERS REPEATED FALSE INFORMATION…….LIKE YOU HAVE DONE…….AND THEY HAVE BEEN PROSECUTED !!
WHY DON’T YOU REPEAT ALL THE “GOOD REVIEWS ” ON HERE YOU CRAWLING, SPINELESS , DEVIOUS , SLY WOMAN ????
YOU WERE QUICK ENOUGH TO SEEK OUT A BAD ONE…….TO SUIT YOUR EVIL, BIASED AGENDA !
WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE FOOLING ???
I had completely forgotten I had commented on this years ago and happened to come by this when I Googling other local stuff.
Re Aled Jenkins October 25, 2010 at 12:31 am. I have walked huge chunks of the Ceredigion Coastal Path, and all of the southern section up to Newquay. I have also walked much of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path. I’ve walked many other hikers paths. I just spent all of October hiking the Ceredigion Coastal Path with my partner. Guess which bit we didn’t hike? The bit around Cardigan Island. I have a huge passion for the area. There really is no need to address that kind of facetious sarcasm to me.
In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if the local authorities, etc, have been less than stellar towards Mr. Jenkins. I wouldn’t trust them in the least and I’m sure Mr. Jenkins does feel victimised. I can see less than great behaviour from all sides.
But that’s neither here nor there. The real issue is that walkers are expected to pay to walk the first mile or so of the coastal path to a private land owner who doesn’t want to open his land up, when the other 59 miles are free. The land owners obviously doesn’t want to loose his monopoly (on something he doesn’t own – Cardigan Island and the seals) for fear of loosing business. He presumably fears the adaptation that will have to come with these changes. Safety concerns about the path, in my opinion, are likely just a smoke screen as from what I’ve read, he allows people to pay to walk on the cliff anyway. The very nature of a coastal path is inherently dangerous. That doesn’t stop the thousands people who visit and spend money though. He wants special treatment when almost everyone else has had to open land. The County Council know how important the farm park position is, and know it’s driving tourists away having to pay to walk through it. The majority tourists visiting the area do not want to pay to walk through the land, when it is free every where else . The farm park IS the gateway to the Ceredigion Coastal Path, and right now, walkers are having to be diverted along narrow public highways for many miles. Having to pay to walk through the first section of the path is a failure of everything the Ceredigion Coastal Path, and the All Wales Path, stands for. That is the issue.
The farm park doesn’t own the rights to view Cardigan Island, and it was rather industrious of him to charge people to enter his land to see it. I’m not interested in the farm park, or what attractions may or may not be there, I am interested in the view and the nature that surrounds it. But I am not paying to see or experience that, when virtually all areas of the UK, it’s free (with some exceptions).
I have walked Mwnt to Aberporth, yes, it’s precipitous in places, but I’ve walked worse! It’s not a stretch I consider hard or particularly dangerous and I’m not a particularly strong walker. There are far more dangerous sections on the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion path. Alt Y Coed work their PR hard to everyone who passes, I was impressed with their hussle. It was industrious, warm and welcoming. They take full advantage of the foot traffic, good for them! As I mentioned, when I first moved to this area, I visited the farm park not knowing any better, and entered an industrial looking carpark before being quickly approached by someone looking for money to even walk around – not parking, just to get out of the car and walk, we left quickly. I was shocked. The area was full of barriers and the only thing I wanted to see was the views. I wasn’t interested in anything else and I wasn’t going to pay for it. It was free a few miles north.
During my hike in October, on several occasions the bus drivers and other locals did not speak highly of this issue to tourists. Many walkers had been confused as to where they could actually start the path from, and some had been misled (not by Mr Jenkins, as far as I’m aware). Some walkers I met knew to avoid the farm park section. They weren’t going to pay to walk through land!
In case this isn’t obvious, this means the farm park is losing potential business because it’s being avoided by walkers. I have some sympathy for the farm park, knowing you may loose a monopoly and ‘easy money’ from the strategic positions it enjoys, and knowing you may have to adapt isn’t easy. But monopolies are an outmoded business model. As a business woman myself, I would cease the opportunity, and market the hell of out the cafe it apparently has there. Add a few highlights that would interest not just family friendly holiday-ers, but also the walkers. Stick a few benches up, encourage hikers to spend time there and spend money. The smell of fresh baked cakes after a 10 mile walk is HARD to resist! Ask all the coastal village pubs where a lot of their trade comes from – it’s walkers! This is the age of business diversification, I see so many coastal path businesses branching out and adapting, many of whom have not had so much as a Welsh gov grant! There are so many creative things that could be done to make money at the farm parks location, if it allowed walkers in.
A lot of the tourism related businesses a little further inland would LOVE the kind of free foot traffic and advertising Mr Jenkins could potentially get, because of his strategic position. But he doesn’t seem to realise he is loosing business. During my October hike, some of the people I’ve met who know the matter don’t speak too highly of the place, and all walkers I came across avoid it.
The majority of the Welsh coastal path has been opened up and has been celebrated globally. I do have some sympathy for Mr Jenkins situation. But as a walker, why should this business be given special treatment to be allowed to hold a monopoly that tolls people, particularly when he doesn’t even own the main attraction that people pay the toll for?
“How DEVIOUS are you Angela Edwards !!! There is a PLETHORA of good reports on Trip Advisor…..BUT YOU HAVE NOT QUOTED ANY OF THEM !!”
I said there were many good reviews and they are there for people to read. I directed attention to one that referenced the safety issue, the focus of this thread.
How can a council move a footpath by Diversion Order, when the Creation Order Footpath they wish to move…….is shown to be about 6 METRES outside the cliff face,…in MID-AIR…. on the council’s OWN Footpath Creation Order map….which is on an ILLEGAL SCALE of 1:5000.
Angela Edwards has NO CLUE where the footpath is even located !! It is OVER HALF A MILE from the corner near Cardigan Island.
In early December 2013 , there was a major landslide on the Ceredigion Coast Path north of Llangranog.
It has slipped for 80 metres with a crack a metre deep and half a metre wide. It is far worse than that up the slope.
As a result, the council have CLOSED that section of the coast path, forcing people inland onto the old route.
Did the footpath creation CAUSE the later landslip?
The digging would have weakened the 60 degree coastal slope.
No CDM regs were used last time [ in 2007/08]. I wager they will use CDM this time. It is ILLEGAL without CDM !
I have said all along , that the Ceredigion Coast Path is dangerous.
It is also far too close to the edge . It is actually shown 7 METRES over the edge on our land….so how can it be moved by Diversion Order ?
The Ceredigion Coast Path north of the Urdd Camp at Llangrannog has been CLOSED due to a highly dangerous landslide.
About 80 metres length has cracked open to a depth of a metre, and is half a metre wide according to the farmer. It is even worse further up the slope, above the path .
No doubt, the construction work [ with a mini-digger ] on the coast path in 2008 has contributed to this , because the dugg into the naturally supporting coastal slope land at the time. They TOOK AWAY rock and soil that was SUPPORTING THE SLOPED LAND !!
This recent landslip occurred in EARLY DECEMBER 2013,[ BEFORE the WETTEST WEATHER !!] but the closure NOTICE and DIVERSION ORDER did not appear in the Cambrian News until mid January.
The coast path will be closed for SEVERAL MONTHS. The coastal route is now back inland on the country lanes.
PLEASE NOTE……..NO CDM HEALTH AND SAFETY REGULATIONS WERE USED BY THE COUNCIL TO CREATE THIS FOOTPATH IN THE FIRST PLACE !!
YET THE LAW DEMANDS A CDM CO-ORDINATOR; CDM DESIGNER AND F10 FORMS TO THE HSE !!
THEESE DID NOT EXIST !! WHERE WAS THE “HEALTH AND SAFETY ASSESSMENT ” OF THIS DEADLY PATH?? IT WAS NOT CARRIED OUT !!
ANGELA EDWARDS AND HER ILK CAN “CHOPS” ALL THEY LIKE……..BUT YOU WON’T SEE THEM WHEN PEOPLE DIE ON THIS KILLER PATH AND CLAIMS FOR MILLIONS OF POUNDS ARE MADE ON LANDOWNERS !!
THIS PUBLIC HIGHWAY HAS BEEN CREATED ILLEGALLY WITHOUT CONSTRUCTION , DESIGN AND MANAGEMENT REGULATIONS 2007[ CDM] .
THE CORPORATE MANSLAUGHTER ACT2007 AWAITS THE CIVIL SERVANTS AND COUNCIL OFFICERS RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DEATHS !!
IF ANYTHING HAPPENS ON MY LAND…….I WILL SUE THE LOT OF THEM…….INCLUDING THOSE WHO HAVE SUPPORTED THIS KILLER PATH ON INTERNET SITES, AND MISLED THE PUBLIC !! !!
Is there something lacking in Myfanwy Williams?
Can’t she read my other postings ?
[1] The Wales “Coast ” Path leaves the coast in over 300 LOCATIONS !!
Is she kicking up about having to pay to enter Plas Newydd gardens on Anglesey OR Portmeirion OR Penclacwydd, Llanelli?
[2] She praises Allt y Goed, Cippin. The “coast path ” is NOWHERE NEAR THE COAST THERE !! It follows a ROAD, well above the cliffs and inland of them !! There are FIELDS between Allt y Goed and the cliffs !!
[3] The proposed Council footpath on our land is over HALF A MILE FROM THE CLIFFS FACING CARDIGAN ISLAND !!
How many times do I have to tell her ??? ALUN MICHAEL, SECRETARY OF STATE FOR WALES JUDGED THAT THERE WAS NO PUBLIC PATH THERE IN 1999 !!
[4] Jane Davidson, was VICE PRESIDENT OF RAMBLERS CYMRU WHEN SHE BECAME MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT !! She “RESIGNED” AND SPENT 2 YEARS CREATING A WALES COAST PATH……..WITHOUT ANY CDM HEALTH AND SAFETY REGULATIONS !!
THEN SHE RESIGNED FROM WAG IN MAY 2011…….AND BECAME PRESIDENT OF RAMBLERS CYMRU 2 MONTHS LATER !!
WHY WOULD THEY MAKE HER PRESIDENT OF THE RAMBLERS ASSOC, UNLESS SHE WAS A COVERT TOP RAMBLER IN THE INTERIM 2 YEARS??
YET SHE NEVER, EVER DECLARED A CONFLICT OF INTEREST !!
THAT IS ILLEGAL !!
NOW THE LAW-BREAKER FROM BIRMINGHAM IS A WELSH LAW-MAKER , AND THE LABOUR CRONY ON THE SILK COMMISSION !!
WHAT A DISGRACE !!!!
MY ANCESTORS, TOP LAW-MAKERS , SIR LAWRENCE HUW JENKINS , CHIEF JUSTICE OF BOMBAY IN THE 1920s [ MY FATHER’S COUSIN] AND WELSH KING , HYWEL DDA, FROM THE 10TH CENTURY….WHO HAD THE FAIREST MEDIAEVAL SET OF LAWS IN EUROPE …….MUST BOTH BE TURNING IN THEIR GRAVES AT THE ILLEGAL SHENANIGANS OF JANE DAVIDSON !
WHAT A DISGRACE !! …….NO DECLARATION OF CONFLICT OF INTEREST !! THAT IS PURE CORRUPTION !!
Mr Jenkins accuses others of libel where there is none, yet he has made many serious accusations throughout this thread, and blatantly accusing someone of corruption could definitely amount to “a published false statement that is damaging to a person’s reputation” if proved.
It is pointless engaging in debate unless one has the good grace to accept valid points when made and not resort to insulting (at the very least) language to counter them.
I walked the coastal path yesterday to find a scene similar to Colditz.
Large barriers have been put in place to block the footpath along the cliff, it is an outrageous situation.
The detour is very lenghty.
As many have stated before me this needs to be resolved, access along a footpath should not be blocked by some bloody minded individual.