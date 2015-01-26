Forward to the Past with social housing

When I was growing up in Swansea in the 1950s most people I knew lived in terraced houses owned by people I didn’t know. Our rent was collected by a chain-smoking peroxide blonde from Mumbles who would enter the payment in her rent book with the kind of yellow fingers that persuaded me to become the only 10-year-old in Brynhyfryd with his Woodbine a foot from his mouth at the far end of a Cowardesque cigarette holder. (Well, I was too young to give up smoking.) Despite our rent-collector’s aesthetic shortcomings, her calling was considered a steady job, and quite respectable. There were a lot of them about.

Some of these rented properties would then be sub-let, or lodgers would be taken in to help pay for a few luxuries. One such sub-lettee was ‘Old Sam’, who lived in someone’s front room across the road from us. Sam had piles of pennies (he had piles of just about everything, come to that!) and I’d be sent across the road when the gas meter was running low. Then, late in 1958, my father decided to join the property-owning classes. This rise in the status of the Joneses was not without disruption; to begin with, our new home needed a bit of work, things like a kitchen and an indoor lavatory.

So while the builders were in I was farmed out to my maternal grandmother on Pentregethin Road. And it was from there, walking through a building site to Penlan School one bitterly cold February morning, that I overheard a trio ahead of me talking; ‘Ave ew ‘eard, mush – Buddy Holly been killed’. There’d been a light snowfall and the wind had blown the snow against the piles of builders’ sand. It was so cold that the snow didn’t melt, yet the fall had been so light that I could almost make out the individual flakes. At least that’s how I remember it, though the rest of that day is lost.

Those of our acquaintance that didn’t live in private rented properties lived on council estates, such as Penlan, through which I had walked that dreary day. Penlan belonged to a new generation of post-war council estates, supplementing those Swansea council had constructed in the inter-war period, most noticeably the massive Townhill-Mayhill estate, collectively and colloquially referred to as, ‘The ‘Ill’. As in, ‘Whe’ by do ew live, luv?’ ‘up on the cowin’ ‘Ill!’. (I’m making myself quite homesick here.)

Despite the allocation system for council tenancies being, theoretically at least, based on need; it was a decided advantage if one was a Labour Party member, trade union official, or friend / relative of a local councillor. Of course, as a young lad the complexities of this allocation system were beyond my ken, though it must be said that many of my elders were also confused. Especially those who thought they had enough points to put them at the top of the waiting list, only to find that they had been queue-jumped by a young woman whose only ‘points’ seemed to be . . . no, let’s not go there, or I shall be accused of picking on the Labour Party again.

Prior to World War One there had been very little social housing built by local authorities; in fact, I’m not sure there was any council housing built in Wales. Before the Great War housing had either been built by the big companies and mine owners for their own workers, or else the need for rented property would have been met by speculative developers. But the fact was that just about everybody had a home, even if it was a little room like Sam’s, piled high with pennies, newspapers and God knows what else in a permanent fog of stale urine. As late as the 1940s and early ‘50s unmarried adults (and many young married couples) lived with their parents, the elderly invariably lived with their adult children, while single men and young women who left home to work ‘took lodgings’.

So we can safely say that council or social housing, despite our familiarity with it, has been a feature of Welsh life for less than a century. With its hey-day already in the past, for today most Welsh local authorities have lost their housing stock to housing associations. Another big difference between 1914 and 2014 is of course that most people today are home owners, and many more aspire to be, which is another need being met by housing associations with ‘shared ownership’ schemes and other imaginative arrangements. All of which makes housing associations worthy of closer inspection.

Despite self-applied labels such as ‘social enterprises’ and ‘not-forprofit organisations’ most housing associations are registered as Industrial and Provident Societies; registered with, but not regulated by, the Financial Services Authority. And unlike companies limited by guarantee they have share capital. Let’s face it, to all intents and purposes, housing associations are private companies. That being so, why have they received billions of pounds in public funding since the arrival of devolution in 1999?

Thirty years ago the housing departments of our councils provided many tens of thousands of jobs, making this sector one of the biggest employers in Wales, especially in our more rural areas. There were those employed in building and maintaining the hundreds of thousands of council properties, and there were also those with jobs in administration, allocating properties, collecting rents and dealing with all manner of queries. ‘But surely’, I hear you ask, ‘the council staff simply transferred to the new owner of the properties?’ Well, usually, and to begin with . . . To explain the current situation I shall use an example I have studied on my door-step – literally from my door-step!

In 2010 Gwynedd council’s housing stock was transferred to Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (Gwynedd Community Housing), and to begin with, things seemed to carry on much as before. More recently, worrying changes have been apparent. The contract for maintaining the properties was awarded to Lovell, a major English company which has its ‘local’ branch office in Cheshire. Lovell in turn sub-contracted to smaller companies over the border. Last year Lovell’s sub-contractors were working in the Tywyn area and a neighbour of mine waited months for his bathroom and kitchen to be re-tiled. The tilers travelled every day – when they bothered to turn up – from Wigan. Their day worked out at roughly four hours of travelling and four hours of work!

There are just so many problems attaching to the current arrangements for social housing. The one I have just dealt with in Gwynedd is replicated across Wales, resulting in thousands of jobs being lost and Welsh money flowing over the border. Wales is locked into an Englandandwales system that means a large family of English scruffs can qualify for social housing in Wales ahead of locals (‘vulnerable’ people get higher benefits and that translates into higher rents for housing associations), as can criminals, drug addicts, paedophiles . . .

To meet the demand from England, Welsh public funding is used to build social housing for which there is no local need. Increasingly, we see Welsh housing associations staffed by people who know nothing about the areas in which they work. Then, and despite wanting us to believe they are public bodies, housing associations are not covered by the Freedom of Information Act 2000. your local council is of course covered by the Act.

I don’t wish to paint an overly depressing picture (recalling ‘The Day the Music Died’ has already had me reaching for the Kleenex!) but social housing in Wales is currently an indefensible system. To conclude this section, and expose the lunacy from another angle, consider this. Apart from a few hundred councillors worried about losing their allowances just about everyone in Wales believes we need many fewer local authorities. That being so, why does our ‘Welsh’ Government encourage the proliferation of housing associations – actually funding them to compete with each other? Why should a local authority area deemed too small to stand alone have half a dozen or more housing associations on its patch fighting like ferrets in a sack over the social housing racket?

The day of council-owned social housing is clearly over, dealt its death-blow by Margaret Thatcher’s Housing Act of 1980 and its Right to Buy provisions. I believe we are approaching the end of social housing altogether as we head towards a system in which all rented accommodation will be provided by private landlords or private rental companies. Why be surprised? Housing associations are obviously a half-way house towards such a system, and were probably designed to be just that; for don’t forget, housing associations as we know them today are Thatcher’s creations. What I believe we shall see in the next few years is their full privatisation. I say that because the writing is on the wall, and it’s in David Cameron’s own hand.

In January 2012 the uK Prime Minister announced new legislation (due in 2015) for the governing of co-operatives (including Industrial Provident Societies), and he said, “We know that breaking monopolies, encouraging choice, opening up new forms of enterprise is not just right for business but the best way of improving public services too”. What I’ve underlined is a strange term to use in relation to what purports to be nothing more than legislation to consolidate earlier Bills and iron out anomalies. ‘New forms of enterprise’ in the same sentence as ‘public services’ should also have raised a few eyebrows.

Then we have the Housing (Wales) Act of 2014. On the one hand this seeks to further integrate Wales with England but it also has a lot to say about the ‘Regulation of Private Rented Housing’, with little of it aimed at your average Buy to Let investor. My reading of Part One of the Act (by far the largest of the nine Parts) is that it sets the ground rules for a major shift in the provision of social or rented housing. And why not?

Housing associations already borrow money from banks and other institutions, so why shouldn’t they be allowed to invite investors and commercial shareholders? Given that they have solid assets in the form of their housing stock they would have little trouble in attracting investors. They would be ideal investment vehicles for pension funds, and socially acceptable for the more ‘ethical’ investor. Privatised social housing, with the right legislation in place to guarantee secure tenancies, fair rents, etc., would not only provide investment opportunities but it would also relieve a great burden on the public purse.

And there is of course another great advantage to handing the provision of social housing over to the private sector. There is unquestionably a housing shortage, not in Wales, but in England. Despite the platitudes and promises, there is no intention of ever meeting the needs of all those wanting to own their own home, because to do so would reduce the value of millions of other homes people have invested in. But the demand remains. So why not meet it by letting the private sector build decent homes for rent, or for joint ownership, dwellings with more cachet than social housing and its connotations of problem families and sink estates. Give people a decent roof over their head and create jobs in the process, something that could be done without causing revolution in the suburbs.

Those buffoons down Cardiff docks who persist in masquerading as the ‘Welsh’ Government need to decide whether they want to start living up to their billing, or whether they continue allowing Wales to be run by English civil servants taking orders from London. If they choose the former, then one of the most convincing ways of showing their newly-grown gonads would be to devise Welsh laws for Welsh needs, rather than being bullied into accepting English laws with ‘(Wales)’ inserted into the name. Social housing might be a good place to start.

As I hope to have persuaded you, the current model of greedy, socially irresponsible yet publiclyfunded quasi-private companies is an unsustainable nonsense resulting from Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy legislation. This situation leaves legislators with two options. The first would see Wales re-inventing a model of publicly-owned social housing, serving Welsh needs, employing Welsh people and giving other contracts to Welsh companies.

The second option is allowing Mr Cameron and his friends in the City to introduce a system for Englandandwales that has yet to be labelled but will I suspect be rented accommodation owned by institutional investors and major corporations. (This legislation will not apply to Northern Ireland and its Housing Executive, and even if it does extend to Scotland the Scottish Parliament will reject it.)

The first option takes us back to that system we were once comfortable with (and so proud of ); whereas the second option – even if it’s not introduced in one fell swoop – takes us back even further, to private landlords, but without the personal touch, and those nicotine-stained fingers. Either way, I believe that when it comes to social housing we’re heading back into the past: the only question is, how far?

gan Royston Jones

