Is the house of Lords relevant to Wales?

One thing is certain about the House of Lords: there can’t be any earthly basis (or heavenly for that matter) for having a chamber of Parliament, in any democracy, where membership is formulated in the way it is currently done at Westminster. it has no democratic legitimacy – and that undermines the credibility – and acceptability – of the work undertaken in the second chamber which, otherwise, could be a worthwhile contribution to the governmental process.

Originally, the “upper Chamber” of Parliament was composed on the basis of heredity. People – only men at that time – were there because a forefather had ingratiated himself with the monarch. That was the system when David Lloyd George fought to strip them of their power to block the new taxes – funding needed to provide pensions and sickness benefit. He memorably described them as a phalanx of people “plucked from amongst the ranks of the unemployed” given that the wealthy, hereditary gentry were largely seen as indolent.

That was bad enough: such people were a democratic distraction from the processes of government – coming, as they did, from such a narrow sector of society. They were largely ignorant of the problems facing working people; they had no particular skills to offer the process of government; and they represented no-one but themselves.

But Lloyd George replaced them with something worse: a cadre of equally unrepresentative people beholden unto the Prime Minister rather than the monarch and appointed because of financial contributions they made to the coffers of his party. That is pure, unadulterated corruption; and it is on that basis that too many appointments are still made today to the current House of Lords.

Yes, I find it embarrassing to be a member of that chamber by dint of the present political appointments system. I have the saving grace – I hope – of having been elected, if not by the voters of Wales, at least by a representative gathering from within my own party. I am not there because of any payments made – in cash or kind – to those who wield the power of patronage in 10 Downing Street.

It was the former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who blocked the nomination of three Plaid 12 CAMBRIA Cymru proposed peers: Janet Davies, Eurfyl ap Gwilym and myself – after party leader Elfyn Llwyd MP had been advised by Labour’s Chief Whip that Plaid Cymru could anticipate three seats in the second chamber if it chose to make nominations. Dafydd Elis Thomas was already there, but as an independent cross-bench peer, not in the party name.

Conservative Prime Minister, David Cameron, on coming to office took the first step in reversing the intransigence of his predecessor when I was included on the list of peer appointments of November 2010; but he has not seen fit to fulfill the commitment on which basis Plaid Cymru had reversed their policy of not having representatives in the second chamber. At the time Plaid Cymru was warned by SNP colleagues – who don’t make nominations for the second chamber – that the party was naïve in believing promises made by London-based politicians. The SNP were proven right.

In taking up my seat, I was comforted by the Conservative/Liberal Democrat agreement that the Second Chamber would be democratised during the lifetime of this government. A Bill was introduced in 2011 to reduce the membership of the second chamber from 800 to 315 members. Of these 240 would be elected by a proportional representation system; 60 would be nominated by an independent commission; and 15 bishops of the Church of England would, anachronistically, maintain a presence in the legislature .

Plaid Cymru supports a wholly elected Second Chamber – if we need one at all. Nonetheless having three-quarters elected on a regional basis, with 15 seats for Wales, would have been a step forward. This was scuppered by an alliance of Conservative MPs who like the patronage system and Labour MPs who hate proportional representation. Reform comes slowly to Britain’s unwritten constitution.

Labour feared that an elected second chamber would have equal legitimacy with the Commons. If elected by proportional representation, its composition would differ from the Commons and rarely provide an overall majority for any party. No single party could ever again govern on their own.

The whole question was approached from the wrong angle. An old saying is that “Form follows function”. What therefore, is the purpose of Britain’s second chamber? Some countries – New Zealand, Latvia – enjoy democratic government with a single chamber. yet most countries opt for a second chamber: The justification is usually to do work which can’t be adequately shouldered by the first chamber.

That might include a lack of capacity to process the required workload: inadequate skills amongst elected members to handle such work; and whether an elected first chamber allows minority viewpoints to be heard.

Despite having 650 Members, the Commons doesn’t have the capacity (or the will?) – to scrutinize legislation adequately. Some Bills come to the Lords with barely a quarter of their contents debated by the Commons.

The Second Chamber is sometimes defended on the basis of its greater experience compared with that of the Commons, where MPs may be capable representatives but still amateur legislators.

Yet one cannot escape the fact that however great the experience of the Lords, it doesn’t have democratic legitimacy. But is that a valid criticism? Given that, in its present role, Britain’s second House isn’t really a chamber of government. It has an advisory role: making suggestions as to how Government legislation can be improved and inconsistencies avoided, and it provides the views of people experienced in those fields. However, it leaves MPs to make the final decision. The point of the Second Chamber, in a nutshell, is to fill the cracks in the work of MPs, always leaving the last word to elected Members.

Even if the Lords can be justified by way of propping up the inadequacies of the Commons and bringing in a greater experience to hold governments to account – does it have any relevance to post-devolution Wales where the primary legislature is our National Assembly – in whose workings unelected Lords have no role? Westminster’s second chamber certainly has a Welsh dimension: 60 or 70 peers have Welsh connections; some twenty speak or understand Welsh. But these peers, however eager to help Wales, can’t –and mustn’t – second guess policies devolved to our National Assembly. There is plenty of scope to raise non-devolved issues relevant to Wales. During my first three years, I’ve asked questions and sponsored debates ranging from the Barnett Formula to the number of Welsh MPs; from threats to S4C to police devolution; from control of fracking to funding flood damage. If Plaid had three fulltime peers as promised, we could do a far better job of furthering such Welsh interests – for however long these are determined by Westminster.

Specific legislation relevant to Wales also comes before Parliament – such as the Wales Bill, enacted in this session, which implements the first Silk Report recommendations and impacts directly on the National Assembly.

Following Scotland’s referendum, Prime Minister Cameron asserted that constitutional progress must include a provision of “English votes for English Laws”. Labour wants a Convention to consider regional legislative assemblies in England. The Tories want voting on England-only issues at Westminster confined to English MPs.

One possibility would be for an elected Second Chamber, replacing the House of Lords, and serving as a federal chamber for the UK, dealing with non-devolved matters such as defence, foreign affairs and federal taxes. The Commons could then become the English parliament dealing with purely English matters, including England-only taxation. This would mean that England only legislation would be handled on an unicameral basis – as is currently the case for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

If Westminster’s second chamber is to have an enhanced legislative role for non-devolved matters, this shouldn’t happen without giving that chamber a democratic legitimacy. Perhaps, in future, it will be to that chamber that Wales elects its Federal MPs?

The UK constitution, however, is unwritten and has developed in an ad-hoc manner. The role of governmental bodies within these islands will change. Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb is expected to publish proposals for the future powers of the National Assembly by St David’s Day, which will be the background for party manifestos in next May’s general election.

Whatever directions become evident, the Westminster second chamber, if democratized, will have some role.

gan Dafydd Wigley

