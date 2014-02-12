Trellech -The City Time Forgot

In 2005, Stuart Wilson a young archaeology graduate, fresh from university, aged 25, decided to raise 32,000 pounds to buy 4.5 acres of land, where he was convinced the lost medieval city of Trellech lay. Today, Stuart is keen to give everyone a taste of his archaeological discovery.

The modern motorist might be deceived in thinking that Trellech, located between Monmouth and Chepstow, is a sleepy little Welsh village with very little to offer. Nothing could be further from the truth .Visitors can spend their time examining the ‘Harold Stones’ (three large Neolithic monoliths), they can wander, in the footsteps of pilgrims past, down to the ‘Virtuous well’ dedicated to St. Ann, mother of Mary, and walk north into the village past the remains of a motte and bailey castle towards the imposing spire of St. Nicolas. Yet still they could miss its biggest treasure.

In former times, Medieval Trellech, founded by the de Clare family in 1245, was the largest urban settlement in Wales outstripping the likes of Cardiff and Chepstow, with a population a quarter of that of London. It could be viewed as the ‘Medieval Merthyr’ of its time: a formidable industrial complex and frontier town, engaged in the production of iron for war. The precise location of the 378 burgages (taxable secular houses) had been lost for 700 years. In later times the town went into decline for a number of reasons including the last of the de Clare line falling at the battle of Bannockburn in 1314, plague, famine, civil war and changing social and economic factors. These eventually lead to the city being lost to time.

Archaeologists had supposed the lost city lay close to the centre of the present village but Stuart Wilson was convinced differently, and so embarked on his own search for it. Stuart came to this conclusion initially because of clues in the landscape: tell-tale dips and flats, the examination of pottery fragments thrown up in molehills, and also by embracing a theory postulated in 1998 by Julia Wilson (no relation) that the site lay elsewhere from the present village. ‘Initially, it was a partnership between the two of us,’ Stuart said ‘to excavate in this area…but then she decided not to do any digging.’

Luckily, Jonathan Badham, a local resident allowed Stuart to undertake some cursory excavations in his field south of the village where Stuart thought the settlement existed. As Stuart says, ‘All we did initially was to take a metal probe and stick it in the ground until we hit some stonework and then we dug a small hole and discovered a wall.’ Excavations, then continued on a small scale for several weeks for three years, making Stuart convinced something more significant lay under the nearby land. Unfortunately work had to stop in John Badham’s field. His mother was retiring and wanted some well-earned peace and quiet.

By chance, a tenant farmer informed Stuart that the field opposite his was coming up for auction. Stuart used personal savings, a loan and some money from his parents to bid for the land. Although, Stuart, in a heightened state of nervous excitement, allowed his father to bid on his behalf. The guide price per acre was between £8,000 and £12,000, but the bidding rose steeply above this expectation. Stuart and his father were bidding against a property developer, their bid reached their agreed ceiling of £30,000, Stuart nudged his father for one last time. To everyone’s relief they were successful. When I asked Stuart if he was taking a gamble in presuming to be the site of the lost city of Trellech he replied, ‘Had we been entirely wrong and there had been nothing there on the land, it would have still have been a good investment. It wasn’t like buying a car that reduces in value; I could probably have got my money back anyway. The risk was more to do with reputation, as I had just started out from university as an archaeology graduate.’

When Stuart first started digging on the new site in 2005, he was met with opposition and it was only later, in light of his findings that murmurings dissipated. He and his volunteers have discovered a Manor House with two halls, a courtyard enclosed within curtain walls and a massive round tower. Within the manor house several rooms have been found: one with a fireplace and chimney stack, and one with a central fireplace. They have also uncovered a courtyard and a well. Finds have been numerous including medieval pots, metal work, wooden objects, coins, iron slag, jet beads, a silver top pin and some remarkable fragments of medieval flower pots. According to Stuart, the site is unique, because, ‘a modern town hasn’t been built over the site and it’s quite possible that large sections of the medieval town haven’t been ploughed over.’ Other local excavations carried out by Monmouth Archaeology in 1999 (AW39) and by Monmouth Archaeological Society 2002 – 2004 (AW42&44) have found medieval burgages on the opposite side of the road. This combined evidence shows a concentrated linear settlement along the Catbrook road and not a dispersed settlement as is normally settlement pattern for farms in this area. All of which adds to the certainty that the lost city has finally been found.

Stuart is driven to share his love and passion for archaeology with anyone else who is interested in uncovering a living past. At fifteen Stuart took part in major amateur digs around Monmouth and Caerleon and feels a duty to enable others to also have that experience. ‘The reason I got into archaeology is because I was given first-hand experience and I think people should be offered this opportunity. Nowadays, it’s becoming increasingly hard for the ordinary person, who wants to come on a dig, to do so without any experience.’

Stuart welcomes volunteers. It’s possible to camp for £3 per night on his land. Toilets, showers and a stand pipe are provided as well as trowels, hand shovels, kneeling mats, buckets, brushes and wheel barrows on site. For the less hardy, Stuart will be able to put you in touch with local bed and breakfasts. Free excavations run through most of the year. From April to October, the site is opened at weekends for those wanting a shorter term experience. From mid-July to mid-August the site is operating every day. Volunteers continue to come in greater numbers each year. Stuart welcomes everybody including school groups. This year volunteers from as far away as Holland, America, Australia and the Ukraine will work on the site.

Stuart also offers a modestly priced ‘Experience Day’. This allows anyone to become an archaeologist for a day, equipment and guidance are provided. Discovery takes many forms, often actual involvement is central to this experience. You can book at any time of the year but between April and October when the weather is normally better is probably more enjoyable!

Even though Stuart has attained his dream, life hasn’t been easy. Stuart has had a variety of jobs to supplement his personal income. ‘Money is always an issue’ he says, ‘I’m constantly thinking about it and the lack of it. As long as I’ve got just enough to get by and slowly improve things it’s alright.’ This year the plan is to get charitable status and additional funding for the site. Stuart is also hoping to obtain planning permission for an exhibition centre, but this would depend largely on the council who are still undecided on policies regarding archaeological use of buildings. Stuart envisages it as a low level building, not too dissimilar in size to a stable block, but with room for exhibits and storage, as well as shower and toilet facilities.

Stuart is also keen to protect the site from the elements. Each year he applies weed killer to combat the vegetation, and this year he intended using lime mortar to fill in the cracks in the walls to prevent undue erosion, but the weather has been so poor that little work has been possible.

Asked if it’s a life passion or a hobby Stuart says, ‘I hope it’s a life passion that I can break away from and do other things, but it’s probably turned into an obsession.’

gan John Greeves

