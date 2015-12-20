Cambria December 2015

CONTENTS

Letters

Jac O’ the North takes a view of Wales today

Caroline Juler on the life of Ozzie Osmond

John Ball discusses the possibilities of a Welsh Development Bank

Sally Roberts Jones delves into the fate of Owain Glyndwr

Plaid Cymru fail to net policy web gains

Manon Antoniazzi on Meibion Darogan and the poets of Wales

Dr Rhys Thomas helicopters in with lessons from Afghanistan

David Howell gets down to the roots of the Royal Welsh Show

Jinsy Robinson and women in wellies

Dulais Rhys brings us Jones the Movie Crooner

John Greeves and a Dolittle of his day

Mary Uzzell Edwards enters into a small piece of Valleys paradisen

Vicky Moller admires the Swansea Tidal Lagoon project

Rhys David salutes the Welshmen of Parker’s Piece – and Palestine

Caroline Juler explores a “wonderful and curious” old college.

R Alun Evans – compares today’s economic migrants with those of

yesteryear

Alaw Grifﬁths appreciates Robin Gwyndaf’s account of the Patagonia

migration

Gareth ap Sion ﬁnds a little piece of Wales on the Med

Book review: Hud Afon Arth

Chris Kinsey, Nature Diary

Meic Stephens and some books of note

Gwyn Grifﬁths and Sydney Curnow Vosper, the Cornish artist who

linked Wales and Brittany

Book reviews: John T Morris and a clutch of rugby experience; Mike

Buckingham admires the justice and ﬂair of Merfyn Bourne’s The Second World

War in the Air

John T Morris and the inﬂuence of Welsh Chapels on London life

David Petersen’s recent Aberglasney commission

Handel Walters and ‘150’ in the depths of Aberdare

Norma Lord and a “startling” ‘I Puritani’ at the Wales Millennium Centre

Elizabeth Luard with more to tempt us from her Welsh Kitchen

Adrian Roper with lines to lift spirits

Onlooker takes a peek at The BigCwtch, and the National Gymanfa Ganu

in Ohio

