Cambria December 2015

CONTENTS
Letters
Jac O’ the North takes a view of Wales today
Caroline Juler on the life of Ozzie Osmond
John Ball discusses the possibilities of a Welsh Development Bank
Sally Roberts Jones delves into the fate of Owain Glyndwr
Plaid Cymru fail to net policy web gains
Manon Antoniazzi on Meibion Darogan and the poets of Wales
Dr Rhys Thomas helicopters in with lessons from Afghanistan
David Howell gets down to the roots of the Royal Welsh Show
Jinsy Robinson and women in wellies
Dulais Rhys brings us Jones the Movie Crooner
John Greeves and a Dolittle of his day
Mary Uzzell Edwards enters into a small piece of Valleys paradisen
Vicky Moller admires the Swansea Tidal Lagoon project
Rhys David salutes the Welshmen of Parker’s Piece – and Palestine
Caroline Juler explores a “wonderful and curious” old college.
R Alun Evans – compares today’s economic migrants with those of
yesteryear
Alaw Grifﬁths appreciates Robin Gwyndaf’s account of the Patagonia
migration
Gareth ap Sion ﬁnds a little piece of Wales on the Med
Book review: Hud Afon Arth
Chris Kinsey, Nature Diary
Meic Stephens and some books of note
Gwyn Grifﬁths and Sydney Curnow Vosper, the Cornish artist who
linked Wales and Brittany
Book reviews: John T Morris and a clutch of rugby experience; Mike
Buckingham admires the justice and ﬂair of Merfyn Bourne’s The Second World
War in the Air
John T Morris and the inﬂuence of Welsh Chapels on London life
David Petersen’s recent Aberglasney commission
Handel Walters and ‘150’ in the depths of Aberdare
Norma Lord and a “startling” ‘I Puritani’ at the Wales Millennium Centre
Elizabeth Luard with more to tempt us from her Welsh Kitchen
Adrian Roper with lines to lift spirits
Onlooker takes a peek at The BigCwtch, and the National Gymanfa Ganu
in Ohio
A magazine of quality that Wales can be proud of